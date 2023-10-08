Home Cities Kochi

‘Padayappa Brothers’ held with 130 Nitrazepam

The drug gang used to lure students claiming that consuming Nitrazepam tablets would help them enhance their concentration and also get a ‘kick.’

Published: 08th October 2023 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2023 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major drug haul, Excise arrested two persons who were operating a drug gang named ‘Padayappa Brothers,’ and seized 130 Nitrazepam tablets in Kochi on Saturday. The arrested are Vishnu Prasad, 29, of Elamkulam, and Tomy George, 35, of Eloor.

Excise officials said there was intelligence input that a two-member gang named Padayyappa Brothers was active in drug-peddling activities in Kochi, mainly targeting hostel inmates. 

They lured students claiming that consuming Nitrazepam tablets would help them enhance their concentration and also get a ‘kick.’ They used Padayappa as the code name for their drug-peddling activities. 

On Friday night, the excise officials received a tip-off that a member of the Padayappa group was waiting for a customer at the Cheranalloor underpass. Soon, they reached the spot but on seeing them Vishnu tried to flee after throwing away the Nitrazepam tablets. However, his attempt turned futile and he was arrested. The officials recovered 50 Nitrazepam tablets from his possession.

In the interrogation, Vishnu told Excise officials that he received tablets from Tomy. In the follow-up probe, Excise officials intercepted the accused from the Patiala area. Excise officials also recovered 80 Nitrazepam tablets from them. Tomy was behaving abnormally after drug consumption when he was arrested. 

Excise officials said that the accused persons procured Nitrazepam tablets from medical stores in Coimbatore and Selam. Though the price of one tablet is just Rs 6, the accused persons sold it at over 
Rs 100. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DrugsPadayappa BrothersNitrazepam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp