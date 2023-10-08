‘Padayappa Brothers’ held with 130 Nitrazepam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major drug haul, Excise arrested two persons who were operating a drug gang named 'Padayappa Brothers,' and seized 130 Nitrazepam tablets in Kochi on Saturday. The arrested are Vishnu Prasad, 29, of Elamkulam, and Tomy George, 35, of Eloor. Excise officials said there was intelligence input that a two-member gang named Padayyappa Brothers was active in drug-peddling activities in Kochi, mainly targeting hostel inmates. They lured students claiming that consuming Nitrazepam tablets would help them enhance their concentration and also get a 'kick.' They used Padayappa as the code name for their drug-peddling activities. On Friday night, the excise officials received a tip-off that a member of the Padayappa group was waiting for a customer at the Cheranalloor underpass. Soon, they reached the spot but on seeing them Vishnu tried to flee after throwing away the Nitrazepam tablets. However, his attempt turned futile and he was arrested. The officials recovered 50 Nitrazepam tablets from his possession. In the interrogation, Vishnu told Excise officials that he received tablets from Tomy. In the follow-up probe, Excise officials intercepted the accused from the Patiala area. Excise officials also recovered 80 Nitrazepam tablets from them. Tomy was behaving abnormally after drug consumption when he was arrested. Excise officials said that the accused persons procured Nitrazepam tablets from medical stores in Coimbatore and Selam. Though the price of one tablet is just Rs 6, the accused persons sold it at over Rs 100.