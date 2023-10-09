After High Court snub, Kochi Corporation to step up vigil against dumping of waste in canals

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Last week, Kochi Corporation received flak from the Kerala High Court for its inefficiency in monitoring and taking stringent action against hotels dumping untreated waste into cleaned drainages, which end up blocking the flow of water and result in consequent flooding of city roads.

Based on the amicus curiae report submitted in court, the corporation health wing recently inspected drains near the Ernakulam South railway station area. “We found that illegal street vendors and a few hotels in the area were dumping waste in drains that we had already cleaned,” said health standing committee chairman T K Ashraf. “We need to lift the slabs to carry out detailed checking and cleaning of the drains. Our health squads will do this, besides cleaning the culverts, near the railway station, on Monday.”

He said two health squads from the department comprising eight members each are tasked with regular inspection and cleaning of drains across the city. “Strict action is taken against hotels and street vendors violating waste disposal rules. The squad has been instructed to cancel the licences of hotels that dumped waste into the drains,” said Ashraf.

Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar said the health department has been instructed that strict action must be taken against violators for dumping waste in the drains. Meanwhile, UDF parliamentary party secretary M G Aristotle said the much-hyped suction-cum-jetting machine of the corporation is nowhere to be seen. “As per the report we received, the machine developed some technical issues and has not been used since August. As per the contract signed with the manufacturer, which is also tasked with operations and maintenance for five years, should carry out the work using a standby machine if the existing one develops issues. However, since August, the company has not carried out the work,” said Aristotle.

KOCHI: Last week, Kochi Corporation received flak from the Kerala High Court for its inefficiency in monitoring and taking stringent action against hotels dumping untreated waste into cleaned drainages, which end up blocking the flow of water and result in consequent flooding of city roads. Based on the amicus curiae report submitted in court, the corporation health wing recently inspected drains near the Ernakulam South railway station area. “We found that illegal street vendors and a few hotels in the area were dumping waste in drains that we had already cleaned,” said health standing committee chairman T K Ashraf. “We need to lift the slabs to carry out detailed checking and cleaning of the drains. Our health squads will do this, besides cleaning the culverts, near the railway station, on Monday.” He said two health squads from the department comprising eight members each are tasked with regular inspection and cleaning of drains across the city. “Strict action is taken against hotels and street vendors violating waste disposal rules. The squad has been instructed to cancel the licences of hotels that dumped waste into the drains,” said Ashraf. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar said the health department has been instructed that strict action must be taken against violators for dumping waste in the drains. Meanwhile, UDF parliamentary party secretary M G Aristotle said the much-hyped suction-cum-jetting machine of the corporation is nowhere to be seen. “As per the report we received, the machine developed some technical issues and has not been used since August. As per the contract signed with the manufacturer, which is also tasked with operations and maintenance for five years, should carry out the work using a standby machine if the existing one develops issues. However, since August, the company has not carried out the work,” said Aristotle.