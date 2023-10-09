Cusat professor wins UK grant

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Dr Punnadath Preetham, associate professor at Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), has been awarded the Veterinary Network Catalyst Project Grant 2023 from United Kingdom. He is a professor of Department of Marine Biology, Microbiology and Biochemistry, School of Marine Sciences, in Cusat. He won the grant for the project ‘Enhanced vaccine efficacy against streptococcus agalactiae by molecular adjuvants for tilapia aquaculture in Low and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs)’. The project got an initial grant offer of £50,000 for one year period with industrial partner Epitogen X Limited, UK, and academic partners University of Aberdeen, University of Stirling (Scotland, UK), Nord University, (Norway), Mahasarakham University, (Thailand) and Cusat (India) for this awarded project, a release said.