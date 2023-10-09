New cancer block at Ernakulam General Hospital to enhance early detection, reduce expenses

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The newly inaugurated cancer block at , launched just last week, is set to alleviate the challenges faced by many patients from central Kerala who previously had to rely on the Regional Cancer Centre in Thiruvananthapuram for their treatment.This state-of-the-art cancer block is also anticipated to facilitate early disease detection and reduce overall treatment costs.

Dr Shahir Shah, the superintendent of Ernakulam General Hospital, expressed the significant benefits of the new facility, which was established at a cost of Rs 25 crore. He stated that it would not only lessen the financial burden on patients but also encourage them to continue their follow-up treatments without interruption.Shah said, “Accessibility to the treatment centre without extensive travel will motivate patients to remain in treatment. This facility will be a true blessing for patients in and around Ernakulam.”

Furthermore, Shah emphasised that specialised cancer treatment facilities could help mitigate the hidden costs associated with cancer treatment. He noted, “Cancer treatment entails both direct and hidden expenses. In addition to the actual treatment costs, such as procedures and medications, patients have to bear the costs of travel and accommodation near the hospital. With this facility available here, hidden expenses can be minimized.”

The newly inaugurated cancer care unit boasts 104 beds, specialized ICUs, and separate wards for male and female patients. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan officially opened the unit on October 2. Dr Shah acknowledged the high patient volume, with 200 to 300 patients visiting the department daily, necessitating additional staff to meet the demand.

Specialised cancer treatment centres are also instrumental in early detection. Shah said, “Having a dedicated facility strengthens cancer screening, leading to early detection and the provision of appropriate treatment and care.”

Meanwhile, the Cochin Cancer and Research Centre is slated for launch later this year. Dr Sanil Kumar, a volunteer with the Justice Krishna Iyer Movement advocating for the establishment of CCRC, stressed the importance of making CCRC a high-quality research institution. He highlighted the need for cancer-related research to be conducted at CCRC, similar to the Regional Cancer Centre. As cancer cases continue to rise, this research will be instrumental. The CCRC, a Rs 449 crore project, is set to open with 100 beds in its first phase.

