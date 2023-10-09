One more fisherman’s body recovered in Munambam, death toll reaches 3

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The body of Shaji, aged 53 and hailing from Padinjarepurakal, Chappa fishing village in Malipuram,was discovered on Sunday, after he along with four others went missing on Thursday when their fibre boat capsized near Munambam harbour.This recovery on Sunday, follows the retrieval of the bodies of Sarath, aged 24, and Mohanan, aged 55, both also from Malipuram, which were found on Saturday.

A coordinated search effort involving the Navy, Coast Guard, Fisheries Department, Marine Enforcement, Coastal Police, and local fishermen is ongoing in hopes of locating Yesudas, also known as Raju, aged 56, from Pallipuram near Chellanam.

The accident, which occurred around 5 pm on Thursday, initially went unnoticed by local residents until 9 pm. The fibre boat ‘Nanma,’ which had set out from Malipuram to retrieve fish from the fishing boat ‘Samridhi,’ anchored in the deep sea, capsized during the journey.

Fortunately, three fishermen were rescued by the crew of another fishing boat that passed by the accident site around 8 pm. Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian offered his condolences and visited the families of the deceased in Malipuram on Sunday.

Minister visits homes of deceased fisher in Malipuram

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian on Sunday said that the fishing sector will be strictly regulated in the wake of growing number of accidents involving fishermen at sea. He said, “Immediate relief of Rs 10,000 will be provided to the families of the deceased. Further assistance will be determined following consultations with the government.”

The minister visited the homes of the deceased fishermen in Malipuram on Sunday to offer his condolences. Furthermore, there will be increased oversight of fishing activities that endanger lives. To address the rising number of accidents in the fishing sector, the registration of individuals engaging in fishing at sea will be rigorously enforced, he added.

During his visit, the minister extended his condolences to the families of the deceased fishermen Shaji, Mohanan, and Sarath, who tragically lost their lives in the mishap.

