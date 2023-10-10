Adjust-mental issues  

Parvana K B By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Life is so screwed up,” is an utterance that’s increasingly heard among people, especially youngsters, these days.

This common refrain — muttered in sheer frustration — could pertain to one’s work, studies or relationships. It also points to rising concern in terms of mental health. The lack of grip on essential life skills is leaving a large number of people unable to cope with difficult situations and stress.

It is one of the main reasons why some have trouble maintaining interpersonal and social relationships. Health experts TNIE spoke to chorus on the rising cases of what they term ‘adjustment disorders’. These disorders arise when people encounter challenges in adapting to new situations or face relationship problems, and this not only affects individuals but can also lead to interpersonal conflicts, which can sometimes manifest in aggressive or vengeful behaviour.

Kozhikode-based psychotherapist Shibili Suhanah says, in many such instances, people either hesitate to put in the effort or focus on trivial issues, instead of addressing their shortcomings or problems. “These issues, like reluctance to adjust to new environments and relationships, are occurring not only among youngsters but also children,” she adds.

Dr S Krishnan, head of the Department of Psychiatry at Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, concurs. He recalls the case of an 18-year-old patient, who had tried to end her life by suicide. “She did it after her teacher scolded her for something,” he adds. “Observers might dismiss it as a trivial matter, attributing it to her sensitivity. However, at a medical level, we can only comprehend her reasons by delving deeper into her background.”

Dr Krishnan notes that her family environment significantly contributed to her condition. Her father had alcohol issues, and her mother couldn’t provide proper care. “She attempted to conceal her struggles for several months, but one day, she took an extreme step. She could not cope with the internal stress,” he elaborates. “Nowadays, many issues we encounter are due to adjustment disorders, something this girl was also grappling with.”

The rise in adjustment disorders could be attributed to various factors. One of them is parenting-related, experts caution. Many parents, they add, fail to adequately prepare children for life’s challenges. Additionally, schools adopting an academic-centric approach — rather than focusing on multi-dimensional development — may also weaken life skills in the younger generation, specialists highlight.

“A recent study found that adolescents today struggle to identify their emotions; what they express as anger may actually be sadness, and what they express as anxiety may be fear,” notes Dr Krishnan. “That’s why it’s crucial to teach them emotional regulation. All aspects of life, including compassion, problem-solving, self-awareness, and decision-making, can be acquired and developed. Learning these skills can help reduce the rising rates of substance abuse and suicides.”

‘Need communities’

Besides parenting, society, too, has a vital role, adds Shibili. “The way society treats individuals who are going through mental distress is also a problem,” she points out. She cites the case of a college student who tried to end her life by suicide. “The college management refused to allow the student to continue staying in the hostel. The student faced harassment from the college authorities,” recalls Shibhili.

“In such a scenario, the risk of extreme measures only increases, as the student would feel pushed away, rejected and abandoned. Most unpredictable behaviours are actually cries for attention or help. However, our society tends to label them negatively.”

Shibhili adds that practices like physical exercise, yoga, meditation, maintaining a proper diet, and having a supportive community can be helpful. “Maintaining a balanced life and strong relationships within our communities and cultivating a sense of unity is also essential,” she adds. “But the fast-paced nature of our lives and the hustle culture have made it challenging to prioritise these fundamental aspects along the way.”

Not just youngsters

Doctors note that these challenges affect various age groups, particularly adolescents (aged 10–19) and the elderly (above 60). Symptoms of adjustment disorders vary across age groups, with older individuals tending to avoid problems and social interactions, often leading to depression. Among youngsters, common symptoms include irritability, agitation, and substance use.

Adolescents are growing up in a digital world with limited real-life relationships, which can exacerbate their struggles. Conversely, elderly individuals often experience social isolation, which harms their mental health.

Unfortunately, these signs are sometimes misunderstood as normal. “With the proliferation of the internet and technology use, our lives have become more fast-paced,” says Dr Arun B Nair, a psychiatry professor at Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram. “Concurrently, human beings have become impatient and impulsive. When individuals can’t attain their desires, it can lead to distress and disturbance, ultimately contributing to adjustment disorders.”

The second issue, he adds, is the change in interpersonal relationships. “Warmth between family members has decreased, as has the time they spend together. Everything has become digital and mechanical,” he says.

“When issues arise, there’s often no one to confide in or seek support from. The social support system has collapsed.” Dr Arun stresses that Kerala has much to worry about. “According to the latest Mental Health Authority survey, 12.43 per cent of Malayalis have a mental illness that requires treatment,” he notes.

“Similarly, as per the National Crime Bureau report in 2022, Kerala’s suicide rate is 28.8 per 1 lakh population. In 2022, 10,162 people died by suicide in the state. This reflects the poor mental state of the general population.”

‘Government responsibility’

Kochi-based life coach and therapist Indu Nandakumar believes that mental health issues can be closely connected to dysfunctional family dynamics. “Parents are busy with their daily work, sometimes unable to provide time, love, care, and attention to their children,” she says.

“This lack of connection can lead to a lack of confidence, self-esteem, and inappropriate behaviours among children. Every parent should ask themselves how well they truly know their child. Parents must serve as role models and establish trust with their children to help them develop social skills.”

At a self-help level, yoga and meditation can help people with adjustment issues cope to an extent, adds Indu. “Yoga will definitely help one to bring back the rhythm of the mind and body. Any form of self-care is the beginning of self-love,” he says.

“Meditation helps one take a break and get into the right vibration. It helps quiet the chaos in one’s mind. You don’t need to actually go to a mountain and sit for meditation. Even listening to one’s favourite music in peace can be a form of mediation.”

Dr Manoj Kumar, co-founder of Mental Health Action Trust in Kochi, asserts the government needs to do more, not just leave people to self-help solutions. “While practices like yoga, meditation, and life skills coaching have their benefits, they can’t replace the need for medical consultation or medication when necessary,” says the psychiatrist.

“People often turn to the wellness industry for help. Society, particularly the middle class, has come to accept mental health care as a commodity that can be purchased, rather than a government responsibility.”

Dr Manoj strongly believes India needs to set aside a greater share of its GDP on mental health. “There should be a greater emphasis on community psychiatry and mental health programmes,” he says.

Some signs of adjustment disorder

Feeling sad, hopeless, and not enjoying things one used to enjoy

Feeling like crying often

Worrying, or feeling anxious, nervous, jittery, or stressed out

Feeling irritable or overwhelmed

Having trouble sleeping

Not eating enough

Poor concentration

Struggling with daily activities.

Cutting off from family and friends.

Avoiding or neglecting important work

Self-pity

Contemplating suicide

KOCHI: Life is so screwed up,” is an utterance that’s increasingly heard among people, especially youngsters, these days. This common refrain — muttered in sheer frustration — could pertain to one’s work, studies or relationships. It also points to rising concern in terms of mental health. The lack of grip on essential life skills is leaving a large number of people unable to cope with difficult situations and stress. It is one of the main reasons why some have trouble maintaining interpersonal and social relationships. Health experts TNIE spoke to chorus on the rising cases of what they term ‘adjustment disorders’. These disorders arise when people encounter challenges in adapting to new situations or face relationship problems, and this not only affects individuals but can also lead to interpersonal conflicts, which can sometimes manifest in aggressive or vengeful behaviour.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Kozhikode-based psychotherapist Shibili Suhanah says, in many such instances, people either hesitate to put in the effort or focus on trivial issues, instead of addressing their shortcomings or problems. “These issues, like reluctance to adjust to new environments and relationships, are occurring not only among youngsters but also children,” she adds. Dr S Krishnan, head of the Department of Psychiatry at Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, concurs. He recalls the case of an 18-year-old patient, who had tried to end her life by suicide. “She did it after her teacher scolded her for something,” he adds. “Observers might dismiss it as a trivial matter, attributing it to her sensitivity. However, at a medical level, we can only comprehend her reasons by delving deeper into her background.” Dr Krishnan notes that her family environment significantly contributed to her condition. Her father had alcohol issues, and her mother couldn’t provide proper care. “She attempted to conceal her struggles for several months, but one day, she took an extreme step. She could not cope with the internal stress,” he elaborates. “Nowadays, many issues we encounter are due to adjustment disorders, something this girl was also grappling with.” The rise in adjustment disorders could be attributed to various factors. One of them is parenting-related, experts caution. Many parents, they add, fail to adequately prepare children for life’s challenges. Additionally, schools adopting an academic-centric approach — rather than focusing on multi-dimensional development — may also weaken life skills in the younger generation, specialists highlight. “A recent study found that adolescents today struggle to identify their emotions; what they express as anger may actually be sadness, and what they express as anxiety may be fear,” notes Dr Krishnan. “That’s why it’s crucial to teach them emotional regulation. All aspects of life, including compassion, problem-solving, self-awareness, and decision-making, can be acquired and developed. Learning these skills can help reduce the rising rates of substance abuse and suicides.” ‘Need communities’ Besides parenting, society, too, has a vital role, adds Shibili. “The way society treats individuals who are going through mental distress is also a problem,” she points out. She cites the case of a college student who tried to end her life by suicide. “The college management refused to allow the student to continue staying in the hostel. The student faced harassment from the college authorities,” recalls Shibhili. “In such a scenario, the risk of extreme measures only increases, as the student would feel pushed away, rejected and abandoned. Most unpredictable behaviours are actually cries for attention or help. However, our society tends to label them negatively.” Shibhili adds that practices like physical exercise, yoga, meditation, maintaining a proper diet, and having a supportive community can be helpful. “Maintaining a balanced life and strong relationships within our communities and cultivating a sense of unity is also essential,” she adds. “But the fast-paced nature of our lives and the hustle culture have made it challenging to prioritise these fundamental aspects along the way.” Not just youngsters Doctors note that these challenges affect various age groups, particularly adolescents (aged 10–19) and the elderly (above 60). Symptoms of adjustment disorders vary across age groups, with older individuals tending to avoid problems and social interactions, often leading to depression. Among youngsters, common symptoms include irritability, agitation, and substance use. Adolescents are growing up in a digital world with limited real-life relationships, which can exacerbate their struggles. Conversely, elderly individuals often experience social isolation, which harms their mental health. Unfortunately, these signs are sometimes misunderstood as normal. “With the proliferation of the internet and technology use, our lives have become more fast-paced,” says Dr Arun B Nair, a psychiatry professor at Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram. “Concurrently, human beings have become impatient and impulsive. When individuals can’t attain their desires, it can lead to distress and disturbance, ultimately contributing to adjustment disorders.” The second issue, he adds, is the change in interpersonal relationships. “Warmth between family members has decreased, as has the time they spend together. Everything has become digital and mechanical,” he says. “When issues arise, there’s often no one to confide in or seek support from. The social support system has collapsed.” Dr Arun stresses that Kerala has much to worry about. “According to the latest Mental Health Authority survey, 12.43 per cent of Malayalis have a mental illness that requires treatment,” he notes. “Similarly, as per the National Crime Bureau report in 2022, Kerala’s suicide rate is 28.8 per 1 lakh population. In 2022, 10,162 people died by suicide in the state. This reflects the poor mental state of the general population.” ‘Government responsibility’ Kochi-based life coach and therapist Indu Nandakumar believes that mental health issues can be closely connected to dysfunctional family dynamics. “Parents are busy with their daily work, sometimes unable to provide time, love, care, and attention to their children,” she says. “This lack of connection can lead to a lack of confidence, self-esteem, and inappropriate behaviours among children. Every parent should ask themselves how well they truly know their child. Parents must serve as role models and establish trust with their children to help them develop social skills.” At a self-help level, yoga and meditation can help people with adjustment issues cope to an extent, adds Indu. “Yoga will definitely help one to bring back the rhythm of the mind and body. Any form of self-care is the beginning of self-love,” he says. “Meditation helps one take a break and get into the right vibration. It helps quiet the chaos in one’s mind. You don’t need to actually go to a mountain and sit for meditation. Even listening to one’s favourite music in peace can be a form of mediation.” Dr Manoj Kumar, co-founder of Mental Health Action Trust in Kochi, asserts the government needs to do more, not just leave people to self-help solutions. “While practices like yoga, meditation, and life skills coaching have their benefits, they can’t replace the need for medical consultation or medication when necessary,” says the psychiatrist. “People often turn to the wellness industry for help. Society, particularly the middle class, has come to accept mental health care as a commodity that can be purchased, rather than a government responsibility.” Dr Manoj strongly believes India needs to set aside a greater share of its GDP on mental health. “There should be a greater emphasis on community psychiatry and mental health programmes,” he says. Some signs of adjustment disorder Feeling sad, hopeless, and not enjoying things one used to enjoy Feeling like crying often Worrying, or feeling anxious, nervous, jittery, or stressed out Feeling irritable or overwhelmed Having trouble sleeping Not eating enough Poor concentration Struggling with daily activities. Cutting off from family and friends. Avoiding or neglecting important work Self-pity Contemplating suicide