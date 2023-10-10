Councillors cross swords over Kochi corporation secretary’s decision to put in his papers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The decision of Kochi corporation secretary Babu Abdul Khadeer to resign from his post led to heated arguments at the council meeting on Monday. Congress councillor M G Aristotle blamed mayor M Anilkumar’s inefficiency and lack of support for Khadeer’s decision.

“The decision of the secretary to leave Kochi corporation shows the mayor’s inefficiency and lack of support to the official in implementing various projects,” said Aristotle.

Ruling councillors claimed that it was the Congress workers who had attacked him physically and made him apologise to the council. “The secretary had work pressure and also had to spend most of his time in court answering for the anomalies created by previous councils,” said CPM councillor P S Viju. “His accountability and dignity were questioned in this council by the opposition,” said Viju.

Responding to the opposition’s allegation, the mayor said that it was the secretary’s personal decision to leave the corporation. “I was informed that the decision was following health issues. I have always extended my support to the secretary. We discussed various projects that would help solve the waste management issues in the city,” said the mayor.

The council nearly came to blows when LDF councillor P R Renish made a statement that it was due to the letter sent to the District Planning Committee by opposition leader Antony Kureethara alleging corruption in the distribution of kits to the elderly, the programme couldn’t be continued this year. The corporation had earmarked Rs 1.50 crore for the programme which came to a halt after the letter was sent to LSGD minister M B Rajesh.

“Following the complaint, the programme has been withheld, leaving hundreds of elderly people left with no kit,” said Renish. The councillors said they have been receiving enquiry for the kit for a while. The programme was a relief to many, said the ruling councillors.

The mayor said that he has been following up on the matter and trying to get it cleared by the state planning board.

The council also proposed to rename Ernakulam Junction railway station after the Rajarshi of Cochin, Rama Varma. The construction of a railway line from Shoranur to Ernakulam was a decisive step in the development of Kochi and Kerala.

On July 6, 1902, the path was made a reality by Raja Rama Varma, who was a visionary ruler who established the Parambikulam Tramway in 1905 and strengthened the commercial sector of Kochi Port.

As renovation work of the Ernakulam Junction railway station is nearing completion, the council has requested the Central and state governments and the Indian Railways to change the name of the railway station to Rajarshi Rama Varma station as a mark of respect to the king who built this railway line, a statement said.

