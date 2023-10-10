Home Cities Kochi

Karuvannur scam: ‘Need action, not answers’

On CPM’s allegations that he was lending a political colour to the bank issue through his ‘padayatra’ (march) in Thrissur, the actor-politician said he intervened after seeing a victim’s misery. 

Published: 10th October 2023 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2023 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Suresh Gopi seeking the blessings of writer C Radhakrishnan after receiving the Kavithilakam Pandit Karuppan award. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Action is required in the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank scam, not answers, BJP leader Suresh Gopi said on Monday.

“I will continue to intervene in people’s issues,” the former Rajya Sabha MP told reporters after receiving the 11th Kavithilakan Pandit Karuppan Award at a function held at the Pavakkulam temple auditorium in Kaloor, Kochi.

Suresh Gopi said everybody could level allegations, but God knew the truth. “That the ED (which is probing the bank scam) is paving the way for the BJP in Thrissur is just an allegation by the CPM,” he said.

He also denied amassing any benefits in the name of people from the SC community and said those who came to power through votes garnered in the name of the community members and bought coffee plantations across the country should remember this.

“Politics is not my livelihood. I said I wanted to be born in a thantri family because I wanted to serve Lord Ayyappa. That is why some people are criticising me now,” Suresh Gopi said. On getting the award, the BJP leader said he and his family accepted it with immense respect.

Inaugurating the award ceremony, writer C Radhakrishnan said the much-hailed Kerala model is an achievement of the renaissance movement led by the great Pandit Karuppan. Kavithilakan Pandit Karuppan Vicharavedi president K K Vamalochanan presided over the event in which Vishwa Hindu Parishad state president V G Thampi, besides V Sundaram, M P Muralidharan and C G Rajagopal spoke.

