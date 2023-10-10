Home Cities Kochi

MADAD lends helping hand to destitute patients

Dr Ganesh Mohan, the superintendent of MCH, hopes this initiative will benefit numerous patients.  “Several destitute people come here for treatment."

Published: 10th October 2023 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2023 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Ernakulam Medical College

Ernakulam Medical College (File photo)

By Anna Jose
Express News Service

KOCHI:  In an initiative to raise funds to care for needy individuals, the Ernakulam Medical College Hospital has launched the Medical Assistance for Distressed and Destitute (MADAD) scheme to support destitute patients seeking refuge at the hospital. 

Dr Ganesh Mohan, the superintendent of MCH, hopes this initiative will benefit numerous patients.  “Several destitute people come here for treatment. They require food, clothing, medication, and sometimes even attendants for their care. MADAD aims to raise funds for these purposes,” he explains.

Donation box at ernakulam
medical college hospital

Charity boxes have been placed within the hospital complex to collect funds from donors who wish to lend a helping hand to disadvantaged patients. The hospital currently treats about 15 destitute patients every day. A joint bank account has been set up in the names of the medical superintendent and district collector to take MADAD forward in an organised and transparent manner.

“If a patient is identified as destitute, the department head must submit a request letter, which should also be approved by the authorities, including the superintendent, deputy superintendent, and resident medical officer, and heads of the departments,” adds Ganesh. “Upon completion of their treatment and with their permission, patients will be relocated to palliative care or shelter homes.”

The scheme was officially inaugurated by Health Minister Veena George on October 2. However, Ganesh highlights that the initiative has been ongoing for almost a year, and they have already provided treatment to numerous destitute patients. 

Sneha Vasthram’
In addition to MADAD, the medical college hospital has also been spreading care and cheer through ‘Sneha Vasthram’, an initiative through which people can donate clothing to destitute patients.
Initiated by Dr Ganesh, the campaign helps needy patients and their attendants, who are supplied with washed and reusable clothes. Good Samaritans are encouraged to hand over clothes to the head nurse at the hospital.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MADAD funds destitute patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp