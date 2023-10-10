MADAD lends helping hand to destitute patients

Anna Jose By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In an initiative to raise funds to care for needy individuals, the Ernakulam Medical College Hospital has launched the Medical Assistance for Distressed and Destitute (MADAD) scheme to support destitute patients seeking refuge at the hospital.

Dr Ganesh Mohan, the superintendent of MCH, hopes this initiative will benefit numerous patients. “Several destitute people come here for treatment. They require food, clothing, medication, and sometimes even attendants for their care. MADAD aims to raise funds for these purposes,” he explains.

Donation box at ernakulam

medical college hospital

Charity boxes have been placed within the hospital complex to collect funds from donors who wish to lend a helping hand to disadvantaged patients. The hospital currently treats about 15 destitute patients every day. A joint bank account has been set up in the names of the medical superintendent and district collector to take MADAD forward in an organised and transparent manner.

“If a patient is identified as destitute, the department head must submit a request letter, which should also be approved by the authorities, including the superintendent, deputy superintendent, and resident medical officer, and heads of the departments,” adds Ganesh. “Upon completion of their treatment and with their permission, patients will be relocated to palliative care or shelter homes.”

The scheme was officially inaugurated by Health Minister Veena George on October 2. However, Ganesh highlights that the initiative has been ongoing for almost a year, and they have already provided treatment to numerous destitute patients.

Sneha Vasthram’

In addition to MADAD, the medical college hospital has also been spreading care and cheer through ‘Sneha Vasthram’, an initiative through which people can donate clothing to destitute patients.

Initiated by Dr Ganesh, the campaign helps needy patients and their attendants, who are supplied with washed and reusable clothes. Good Samaritans are encouraged to hand over clothes to the head nurse at the hospital.



