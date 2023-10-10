Munambam mishap: Body of last fisher found

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The body of the fourth and last fisherman who went missing in the boat capsize off Munambam harbour was recovered on Monday, four days after the incident.

The body of Yesudas aka Raju, 56, of Pallipuram near Chellanam was found in a joint search by the personnel of the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, Fisheries department, Marine Enforcement, Coastal Police and members of the local fishermen community.

The search operations have now concluded as all bodies of all four missing fishermen have been recovered. The mishap occurred on Thursday when fiber boat ‘Nanma’, which ventured into the sea from Malipuram to bring fish from fishing boat ‘Samridhi’ that was anchored in the deep sea, capsized on the way. Three fishermen were rescued by the workers of another fishing boat that passed by the spot around 8pm.

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian who visited the families of the deceased fishermen at Malipuram on Sunday, announced Rs 10,000 as immediate relief. Shaji, 53, of Padinjarepurakal in Chappa fishing village, Malipuram, and Malipuram natives Sarath, 24, and Mohanan, 55, are the other fishermen whose bodies were recovered earlier.

