‘Tales from the Bull and the Tiger’ set to enthral art lovers in city

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Renowned classical dancer Dr Ananda Shankar Jayant will lead a team of performers on a week-long Kerala tour from October 10, presenting her power-packed Bharatanatyam-kuchipudi production at seven venues from Kannur to Kovalam.

“Excerpts from the trailblazing ‘Tales from the Bull and the Tiger’ will be staged by 10 dancers, bringing to life Ganesha Skanda, Devi Parvati and Bhagawan Shiva through poetry, music and philosophy in Sanskrit and Tamil,” the organisers say.

The experimental production — which retells the stories of Lord Shiva and Parvathi as told by the divine couple’s vahanas Nandi and Simha — has been acclaimed for its riveting choreography, grandeur and aesthetics.

The tour will begin at Pinarayi in Kannur. The second evening is at Vadakara in Kozhikode. The next show will be at Kalamandalam. The team will perform at two locations in Ernakulam — Tripunithura (Oct 13) and Muvattupuzha (Oct 14).

The last two legs will be in Thiruvananthapuram — Kovalam on October 15 and the next day at the ongoing Soorya Festival in city. The final show will feature the full 77-minute version with 23 artists. Choreographed by the Hyderabad-based Ananda Shankar, ‘Tales from the Bull and the Tiger’ has its music composed by Sathiraju Venumadhav and I V Renukaprasad, digital design by Gunjan Ashtaputre, and voice by Jayant Dwarkanath.

