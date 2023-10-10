Dr C J John By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Those who suffer from mental illness find it difficult to voice their concerns as it would disclose their illness to society. Unfortunately, this societal attitude against mental health has made standing up for one’s rights a threat to personal dignity.

Once, I suggested a person move legally when his insurance proposal for other medical illnesses got rejected. The rejection was on the grounds of undertaking treatment for a mood disorder. This approach, however, is a clear violation of the Mental Health Care Act that mandates the right to equality and non-discrimination with specific mention of medical insurance. He was reluctant to act upon it, as he was afraid of others learning about his mental health issue. He later decided to apply for insurance in another company hiding the history of bipolar disorder!

Need for advocacy groups

In a study that appeared in the medical journal Lancet, 732 persons affected with schizophrenia from 27 countries were asked about their personal experiences of stigma. In this, around 72% felt the need to hide their mental illness, whereas 65% feared discrimination while applying for employment or education, and 55% said they would be discriminated against in personal relationships.

This study indicates how stigma makes persons with mental illness voiceless. That being the situation, how many will volunteer to speak for their rights mentioned in the Mental Health Care Act? To tackle this, there is a need for active advocacy groups with scientific attitudes. Kerala, sadly, lacks such initiatives. Eradicating stigma should be a major public mental health agenda. For persons with mental illness, the slogan of society has to be ‘Their rights, Our responsibility’.

How many will speak out?

How many would share that they have taken treatment for a mental disorder? There is hesitancy to talk about healing experiences from professional help. Such apprehensions exist even in common mental disorders, like anxiety or depression. Actor Deepika Padukone, who came out openly about her depressive disorder, is often quoted. Has this gesture of a reel-life personality been translated to real-life practice?

Quackery an issue in Kerala

All mental health professionals can cite incidents of delayed help-seeking due to misconceptions or stigma, this includes even the highly educated ones.

The stigma has even led many approach quacks or unqualified persons who filled their minds with nothing but confusion regarding scientific treatments.

In Kerala, though quackery is rampant, there are no effective mechanisms to track it down. How can we ensure the human right of mental health without preventing this?

(The author is a senior psychiatrist at Medical Trust Hospital and a member of the State Mental Health Authority)

