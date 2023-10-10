Home Cities Kochi

Vidhyadhanam Trust scholarships awarded

Industries Minister P Rajeeve inaugurated the scholarship distribution event at St Thomas Higher Secondary School in Ayiroor on Saturday.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Prof K V Thomas Vidhyadhanam Trust in Kochi teamed up with Kalpesh Kinariwala, the founder of Pantheon Real Estate Development, a Dubai-based affordable luxury real estate development company, and gave away scholarships to 500 students in the state. The Vidhyadhanam Thomas Trust has been supporting poor students in Ernakulam with scholarships for the past nine years. 

Industries Minister P Rajeeve inaugurated the scholarship distribution event at St Thomas Higher Secondary School in Ayiroor on Saturday. Dr Antony Kurisinkal, vicar general, Kottapuram Diocese, presided over the function. Prof K V Thomas, the trustee of Vidyadhanam Trust, said it is the third lot of scholarships in the new scheme to be distributed in Ayiroor. 

“Through the scheme, we aim to support the education of 3,000 students in a phased manner. The scholarship will be given for students of Class 10 and Plus-II who have secured A+ in all subjects in their current academic year from government and aided schools in Ernakulam constituency,” he said.  Kalpesh said the initiative is in sync with Pantheon’s corporate mission of enabling the future.

