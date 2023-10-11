Honour on track for a forgotten maharaja

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: On Monday, just days since TNIE brought out an extensive feature about the pivotal role that Rajarshi Rama Varma played in bringing rail connectivity to the Kochi region back in 1902, the city corporation passed a resolution to rename the Ernakulam Junction railway station after the former maharaja of Cochin.

Introducing the resolution, Mayor M Anilkumar cited the erstwhile king’s initiative in making the Shoranur-Cochin railway line a reality. According to historians, the princely state of Cochin began marching towards development only after the inception of this railway line.

The construction commenced in 1899, and the inaugural train of the Cochin State Rail Service reached the city on July 16, 1902.“It opened a wide vista of opportunities for the communities in Cochin,” says Devan Varma, a history researcher. “Trade, especially in timber, became easy by way of rail and brought much-needed revenue for an otherwise impoverished princely state. At a time when railway stations across India are being named after historical figures, it is pertinent that Ernakulam, too, gets one named after Rajarshi.”

Councillors of the LDF and the BJP have

backed the proposal to rename Ernakulam

Juntion railway station after former Cochin

maharaja Rajarshi Rama Varma

The Ernakulam Old Railway Station Vikasana Samithi has been campaigning for a similar initiative for 15 years. “This has been one of our long-standing demands,” says Samithy convenor Hariharakumar K P.“We have been sending memorandums and appeals to the railway board and concerned authorities to rename the Old Railway Station in the erstwhile king’s honour.”

According to him, if it weren’t for the king, the arrival of the railway line to Cochin would have taken years. Indeed! A souvenir brought out by the corporation in 2020 reads: “To realise his dream of getting the Shoranur-Cochin railway line, the King even sold jewellery belonging to the palace and 14 gold caparisons of the Tripunithura Sree Poornathrayeesa temple and other temples nearby.”

Until then, the railway line had only been laid till Shornur from Madras. Hariharakumar adds, “It is good that the authorities have sat up and taken notice. Now, we hope that they will also take note of the pathetic state of the historical Old Railway Station and come up with some projects for its conservation.”Even as the corporation is mulling approaching the Railways, sources tell TNIE that a similar proposal to rename the Ernakulam Jn station is already before the ministry. Would this train of thought chug its way to reality?

