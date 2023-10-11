Kerala wind in national sails

Ronnie Kuriakose By

Express News Service

KOCHI: India recorded one of its best performances in sailing at the Asian Games 2023. It clinched one silver and two bronze medals and registered four fourth-place finishes. For Neha Thakur, Eabad Ali, and Vishnu Saravanan, the three who ascended the podium, the wind in their sails was a coach from Kerala, P Madhu.

The 50-year-old Payyannur native and former national sailing champion had trained the medal winners during various stages of his career. For the Games, Madhu was the dedicated coach for the ILCA4 category — for boys and girls. Silver medallist Neha of Bhopal and Malayali team member Adhvait Menon were under his direct mentorship.

While Madhu’s credentials might hint at a Navy background, the truth surprises. He was an officer in the engineering division of the Indian Army. He had retired as a subedar major in 2019, but was later promoted as honorary lieutenant for his contributions to sailing.

Interestingly, part of what prompted Madhu to don the uniform was the lack of electricity in his village. “I hail from a small agricultural family in Kunhimangalam on the outskirts of Payyannur. We didn’t have electricity for over 15 years. We studied under the light of an oil lamp,” he recalls.

“Somewhere, I learned then that military officers were given free power connections. That was the first motivation to join the Army.”As an ITI graduate, career options were limited where he grew up. “A career in the Armed Forces was an attractive proposition – a chance to make something of oneself. It is, after all, a big honour to serve the nation. That thought cemented my decision,” he adds.

For his proficiency in sailing, he credits “a childhood spent amidst ponds, lakes and rivers.” Naturally, the love for the waters was innate. This interest, his inherent discipline and an unyielding determination to prove his worth saw him secure a place in the Army’s sailing team after he was commissioned in 1994.

“I participated in the Army’s tournaments and also represented Andhra Pradesh (where I was then posted) in the national championship. In 2000, I won silver at the national level in sailing,” Madhu recalls with pride.

One would presume that given the state’s intricate network of waterways and rivers, Kerala would dominate the country’s sailing contests. Sadly, for over a decade, Madhu was its sole representative on various stages. The period 2000-06 was his most successful as a sailor. During this time, Madhu bagged 18 national medals, including six golds.

Reminiscing about those days, Former Navy officer Commander Abhilash Tomy (retd) recalls Madhu’s unmatched prowess. “We used to be competitors. We sailed laser boats back then, and he was always ahead of me,” says the celebrated circumnavigator.

Madhu’s reputation as a sailor helped him segue into an instructor’s role when the first national sailing school opened its doors in Bhopal in 2006. For six years, he sculpted a unique sailing culture that remains unparalleled in India even today.

Coach Madhu having breakfast with sailors

representing India in Asian Games 2023

Notably, during that time, Madhu invited two lads from Cherai to undergo training at the National Sailing School.“I was in Cherai for the nationals in the late 2000s. I saw the two boys, hailing from the fisherfolk community, navigating the waters on top of a raft made of thermocol,” he recalls.“I was intrigued. After navigating misguided resistance from the fishing community as well as the school management, I managed to get them enrolled for training.”

In 2012, the two boys – Prince Noble and Manu Francis –secured places in the Indian youth national team for the Asian Sailing Championship held in Malaysia. Under Madhu’s tutelage, Prince also won the overall bronze in the 26th Laser 4.7 national championship held in Secunderabad prior to the championship.

Prince and Manu are now Army officers and owe much of their success to Madhu. Recognising his Midas touch, the Army later sought his expertise to ramp up operations at its yachting node in Hyderabad.“I served there for three years, until 2014. Subsequently, I was posted at the National Sailing School again on the recommendation of the Madhya Pradesh government, as the school’s performance had started to dip,” Madhu adds.

This second stint, as successful as the first, lasted until his retirement in February 2019 from the sailing school.“Hand him 10 students, and he will hand you back ten champions,” a senior naval officer exclaimed when Madhu’s name came up during a recent Navy event in Goa. This reputation is not just confined to India, as prospective sailors from as distant as Hong Kong and Sri Lanka have been arriving in the country to train under him.

Yet, amid all the accolades, Madhu harbours a dream close to his roots: propelling a Keralite to the podium at the Asian Games. This is part of the reason why Madhu moved back to Kerala.“My ultimate aim is to build a sailing ecosystem in Kerala that can produce future champions,” he smiles. “With adequate government backing, we can rise to dominate the seas.”

Resort vs sailing school

Hon Lt P Madhu has been gung-ho about establishing a robust sailing ecosystem in Kerala. “We are blessed with a vast network of waterways and a long coastline. Sadly, we don’t have a good sailing ecosystem yet,” he says. “What’s ironic is that this shortfall is despite us having a lot of boats and equipment. There are many yachts in Kochi that remain dry-docked. Part of this stems from a lack of motivation.”

According to him, there has been little impetus from the government. “My attempts to start a sailing school in Payyannur has been stifled – by the apathy of officials, and hostility of those who’d rather see a resort come up on the waterfront,” reveals the former Army officer, whose pleas to the Payyannur MLA T I Madhusoodanan fell on deaf ears.

Disheartened, the former sailing champion is mulling moving his school elsewhere. “I’ve got offers from Sri Lanka and Hong Kong, but I am waiting to see if the recent triumph at the Games changes things,” says Madhu. When asked about the issue, MLA Madhusoodanan tells TNIE that he would take up the matter soon. “I will meet Madhu and have a discussion with him on the matter,” he assures.

Young blood

Hon Lt P Madhu (retd) was recalled up as a coach for the Asian Games after his student, 16-year-old Adhvait Menon, clinched third place in the World Championship held in Greece earlier this year. The youngster, who hails from Alappuzha, had been training at Madhu’s hometown in Payannur for the past year. Despite a less-than-anticipated performance at the Games, Madhu believes in Adhvait’s potential for future triumphs. Adhvait, who is the son of Commadore Prasant C Menon of the Navy’s Ocean Sailing Node, had won the Yachting Association of India’s Admiral Nadkarni Trophy for his individual feats at both the international and national levels.

