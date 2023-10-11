Rs 40-crore CSML pan-city project to resolve faulty streetlight issue: Kochi Corporation

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Corporation Council meeting held on Tuesday discussed the issue of dysfunctional street lights in various parts of the city. Councillor George Nannat raised the issue of lack of functional street lights in some parts of the city, including on Stadium Link Road.

Responding to the issue, Mayor M Anilkumar said that Cochin Smart City Mission Ltd already has a pan-city project worth Rs 40 crore to replace the existing street lights with LED lights. CSML officials have informed that the tendering process for the project is on, the mayor said.

The council also decided that if any private agencies express interest in development or beautification work in the city, the work shall be assigned only through expression of interest by floating tenders.

The mayor said that the move would ensure that there is no corruption or favour involved in tendering the work to private agencies.

“When a private firm approaches the corporation for any beautification work or installation of street lights, expression of interest will be called, and a suitable agency will be assigned the work,” said the mayor.

The mayor criticised the councillors who attended the council without studying the agenda of the meeting.

NOD FOR SKYWALK TO LISIE HOSPITAL

The council has approved the construction of a skywalk connecting the Kaloor Metro Station and Lisie Hospital (Old PVS Memorial), similar to the one from Edappally Metro Station to Lulu Mall. According to hospital authorities, they had obtained KMRL’s permission to build the skyway earlier and were awaiting the corporation’s permission.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: The Kochi Corporation Council meeting held on Tuesday discussed the issue of dysfunctional street lights in various parts of the city. Councillor George Nannat raised the issue of lack of functional street lights in some parts of the city, including on Stadium Link Road. Responding to the issue, Mayor M Anilkumar said that Cochin Smart City Mission Ltd already has a pan-city project worth Rs 40 crore to replace the existing street lights with LED lights. CSML officials have informed that the tendering process for the project is on, the mayor said. The council also decided that if any private agencies express interest in development or beautification work in the city, the work shall be assigned only through expression of interest by floating tenders.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The mayor said that the move would ensure that there is no corruption or favour involved in tendering the work to private agencies. “When a private firm approaches the corporation for any beautification work or installation of street lights, expression of interest will be called, and a suitable agency will be assigned the work,” said the mayor. The mayor criticised the councillors who attended the council without studying the agenda of the meeting. NOD FOR SKYWALK TO LISIE HOSPITAL The council has approved the construction of a skywalk connecting the Kaloor Metro Station and Lisie Hospital (Old PVS Memorial), similar to the one from Edappally Metro Station to Lulu Mall. According to hospital authorities, they had obtained KMRL’s permission to build the skyway earlier and were awaiting the corporation’s permission. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp