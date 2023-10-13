Kerala Traders’ body seeks ‘armed’ security for Jew Town synagogue

Krishna P S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Taking note of the heightened tensions between Israel and Palestine, the Kerala Handicraft Dealers and Manufacturers Welfare Association has urged the police to "strengthen security measures" near the ancient synagogue at Jew Town in Mattancherry. Police personnel have been deployed at the synagogue in Mattancherry | A SaneshBesides seeking a "permanent armed guard", the association has also demanded that the gates of a compound near the synagogue be locked to avoid trespassing."We have sent this request to top police officers and also the home ministry in view of the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict." says Arafath Nazar, secretary of the association. "Threats might emerge; no one can be sure." Arafath clarifies that, so far, there has been no untoward incident in the area. "We are seeking enhanced security as a precaution," he says.Pointing to the compound adjacent to the synagogue, Arafath alleges that gates were thrown open to allow parking for some traders. "The ground belongs to the synagogue. Earlier, it used to be opened only during VVIP visits or Jewish festivals," he adds, raising concerns over the presence of "unfamiliar" people in the compound. "It should be locked and the key should remain with the warden or the police." Other demands of the association include installation of CCTV cameras in the lane, prohibition of parking close to the lane, and maintenance of a database of all the traders and their employees in the area. Meanwhile, the police assure there is no need for concern, maintaining that there was no threat to the street or synagogue. "There is already a guard in the area, and we have increased security in view of the Israel-Palestine conflict," says Mattancherry SHO Pradeep Chandran. "There has been no threat to the area or the synagogue. The gate of the compound near the synagogue is open for maintenance work, which is currently in progress. Otherwise, it is open only for VIP guests and during the festival season." According to the officer, the current request from the association could also be due to some "internal issues among the traders" in the area.