Latest updates from world of wheels

KOCHI: New releases, price reveals, fresh upgrades and more.... automotive analyst Lekshmi C Pillai brings you the latest updates from the world of wheels

Kia launches Carens X-Line

Kia India introduced the exclusive X-Line trim for its Carens line-up starting at a price of Rs 18.94 lakh. It offers two variants, Petrol 7DCT and Diesel 6AT, available in a six-seater configuration. This new trim boasts significant exterior and interior design enhancements unique to the X-Line styling. The Carens X-Line is equipped with an exclusive rear-seat entertainment screen for rear passengers, featuring podcasts, screen mirroring, and a variety of other entertainment apps.

Honda launches new editions of H’ness CB350

Gearing up for the festive season, Honda India launched two new avatars of H’ness CB350 - Legacy and New Hue. These special versions are priced at Rs 2,16,356 and Rs 2,19,357, respectively (both ex-showroom). H’ness CB350 and CB350RS are powered by a 348.36cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine with 15.5kW power and 30Nm torque.

Citroen announces price for its SUV C3 Aircross

Despite the fierce competition in the mid-size SUV segment, Citroen, one of the recent entrants, has been able to get a pie of the lucrative market by way of its pricing and features. While rivals have priced their vehicles between Rs 11-21 lakh, the C3 Aircross’ five-seater model starts at Rs 9.99 lakh. Citroen also boasts a 1.2-litre Turbo Petrol Engine (110ps power, 190Nm torque), which is the best in the segment. The vehicle also offers utmost travel comfort, thanks to its well-tuned suspension and good cushioning.

Tata Motors announces new Harrier, Safari

Tata Motors announced the commencement of bookings for the new Harrier and Safari models. These SUVs come in four distinct personas and some very attractive design changes. While the Harrier boasts ADAS with adaptive cruise control, seven airbags, smart e-shifter, paddle shifters, and dual-zone fully automatic temperature control, the Safari is equipped with Bi-LED projector headlamps, gesture-controlled power tailgate, and a 31.24cm Harman infotainment system.

Yamaha India launches MotoGP edition of Aerox 155

Yamaha India has launched the 2023 MotoGP edition of Aerox 155. The special edition, which boasts the Yamaha MotoGP livery on the body, is equipped with a Class D headlight which offers improved distribution of light and enhanced visibility on roads. It also features a traction control system (TCS) and is powered by a new generation 155cc Blue Core engine equipped with variable valve actuation (VVA). Mated to a CVT transmission, the liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, 4-valve motor produces a max power output of 15PS at 8,000rpm with 13.9Nm of peak torque produced at 6,500rpm. The Maxi-sports scooter is also E20 fuel-compliant, and has an onboard diagnostics and hazard system as a standard feature. It is priced at Rs 1,48,300 (ex-showroom).

The writer is a freelance auto expert who hosts TV shows and anchors the YouTube channel ‘CARKADUVA’

