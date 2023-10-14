RFID cards being rolled out for lawyers to hike security at Kerala High Court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: RFID cards for advocates and their clerks and a ‘flap-barrier system’, involving a turnstile used to control access, are among the measures being introduced to enhance security at the Kerala High Court.

An order to this effect issued by the registrar general said lawyers who are not in their robes must present ID cards at entry points for identification. The identity of a person in robes will be verified only under suspicious circumstances.

The decision was made in view of some recent security breaches. The order stated that all persons with luggage, especially parties-in-person/litigants, should have their baggage scanned at entry points.

If found necessary, persons including parties-in-person/ litigants and those who have been issued passes shall be subjected to frisking using hand-held metal detectors by security personnel, so as to prevent hazardous objects from being smuggled into the building.

Persons carrying weapons or other potentially hazardous objects will not be allowed into the HC building and such items will be seized and reported to local police or returned, depending on the nature of the object being brought in.

Advocates’ clerks will be required to wear ID cards on entering the building. All staff members should wear their ID cards conspicuously, so as to enable security personnel to verify their identity.

Staff members who are not in possession of ID cards must furnish their name, designation and section with security personnel and should mark their biometric attendance on readers installed next to ‘Entry 1’. Henceforth, such entry will be restricted to this gate (near SBI).

The order also mandates that all other stakeholders, including government officials, except litigants/other visitors should wear their ID cards or be in proper uniform while entering the premises.

Issuing passes to outsiders will be restricted to the maximum extent possible. In the case of litigants/party-in-person, persons accompanying the parties should not be allowed to enter the court, except when special circumstances warrant it.

