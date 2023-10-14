Samridhi: 17 lakh ‘homely’ meals for the famished soul in Kerala

Anna Jose By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A plate of steaming rice with sambar, thoran, pickle, and pappadam for Rs 20, along with soft music, would sound blissful to any famished soul. Samridhi, a small restaurant run by the corporation, has been providing this ‘homely’ comfort for the past two years, in an effort to alleviate hunger in the city.

The concept of a ‘Samridhi Janakeeya Hotel’ was born out of Mayor M Anilkumar’s proposal to offer meals at Rs 10 to the needy at a time when Covid-19 left a large section of the population in financial distress. Currently, Samridhi, located near Ernakulam Town railway station, serves food to about 5,000 people every day. So far, over the last two years, it has served over 17 lakh lunches.

“One thing that was given priority in our manifesto is food,” says Anilkumar. “After seeing the ‘Amma’ canteens in Tamil Nadu, I wanted to implement a similar project in Kochi as well.”Samridhi was launched on October 7, 2021. Notably, while other ‘Janakeeya’ restaurants offered meals at Rs 20, this outlet charged only Rs 10. “It was a challenge. Local people and organisations gave us assistance and CSR funding,” says an official.

Recently, Samridhi was forced to spike the price of a meal to Rs 20, as the state government stopped subsidies. However, the demand has been intact, and the outlet was expanded to a 200-seat dining area, the largest of its kind among ‘Janakeeya’ restaurants in Kerala.

Samridhi is not just about affordable meals; it also provides income to about 70 women. “Majority of the staff are hired through Kudumbashree units,” smiles Jeena Vijeesh, an employee. “About 70 pecent of the visitors are regular customers. It’s a great feeling when customers appreciate the food we serve. Besides regular meals, we serve biryani, ‘pothichoru’, and meat and fish side dishes as well.”

