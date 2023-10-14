Woman among 4 held with 400g of MDMA at Kaloor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Excise on Friday arrested four persons, including a woman, with 400 grams of MDMA in Kochi. The drug was seized from the gang on Stadium Link Road near Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kaloor around 9 pm.

Excise officials posing as potential buyers contacted the peddlers and ordered drugs. They were asked to hand over the drugs near a restaurant on Stadium Link Road.

When the accused persons arrived at the place, Excise officials surrounded them and took them into custody. MDMA was found in a bag inside the car.

Excise officials estimate that the contraband is worth over Rs 50 lakh. It is suspected that the gang procured it from Himachal Pradesh. The investigation team is interrogating the arrested persons. The arrest and seizure procedures were completed after 11:30 p.m.

“It is a major drug seizure in Kochi. We were tracking these peddlers for several days. The exact quantity and identity of the accused persons are being ascertained. They will be produced before the court on Saturday,” Excise Deputy Commissioner B Tennymon said.

The arrested persons are Susimol, 24, of Chingavanam, Kottayam, Elroy, 24, of Mangattukara, Angamaly, Ajmal, 25, of Athani, Kakkanad, and Ameer, 22, of Chengamanad.

