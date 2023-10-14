Home Cities Kochi

Woman among 4 held with 400g of MDMA at Kaloor

Excise officials posing as potential buyers contacted the peddlers and ordered drugs. They were asked to hand over the drugs near a restaurant on Stadium Link Road. 

Published: 14th October 2023 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2023 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

The excise squad weighing the seized MDMA at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kaloor on Friday night | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Excise on Friday arrested four persons, including a woman, with 400 grams of MDMA in Kochi. The drug was seized from the gang on Stadium Link Road near Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kaloor around 9 pm. 

Excise officials posing as potential buyers contacted the peddlers and ordered drugs. They were asked to hand over the drugs near a restaurant on Stadium Link Road. 

When the accused persons arrived at the place, Excise officials surrounded them and took them into custody. MDMA was found in a bag inside the car.

Excise officials estimate that the contraband is worth over Rs 50 lakh. It is suspected that the gang procured it from Himachal Pradesh. The investigation team is interrogating the arrested persons. The arrest and seizure procedures were completed after 11:30 p.m.

“It is a major drug seizure in Kochi. We were tracking these peddlers for several days. The exact quantity and identity of the accused persons are being ascertained. They will be produced before the court on Saturday,” Excise Deputy Commissioner B Tennymon said. 

The arrested persons are Susimol, 24, of Chingavanam, Kottayam, Elroy, 24, of Mangattukara, Angamaly, Ajmal, 25, of Athani, Kakkanad, and Ameer, 22, of Chengamanad.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Excise MDMA Drugs seized

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp