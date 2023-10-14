Yes, No, Boss

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Being a boss requires immense creativity and good interpersonal relationships. These help bind together people with different talents. One has to give the team enough space to learn and grow. Frankly, I don’t like being a boss; I am part of the team, and do every job as required. A good boss has to be open to new ideas. I believe being a woman, I have been able to do this. I am an emotional being and I use that to my advantage. I don’t have two lives, personal and professional. — Kalyani Vallath, MD, Vallath TES, Thiruvananthapuram

Employees

An ideal boss should be someone who makes the workspace more inclusive. For example, now that GenZ has also started to work, they have their concerns and issues, so a boss should be able to relate with even the younger generation. They have to be a good listener, at least. Sexist or misogynistic humour is a strict no-no. Bosses should be present in the workspace, and there should be interaction, output reviews with team members at least once in six months.

Nidhi Sebastian, radio jockey, Kochi

A good boss is one who helps a young employee grow. They should give space and be willing to listen to my suggestions and concerns. That itself is motivating. Sometimes, an opinion can be a blunder. I believe a good boss should point out the mistake without humiliating the employee. That’s where guidance comes in. A boss who commands respect is one who would not throw a team member under the bus during a crisis, or pin the blame on an employee for a lapse. It is always teamwork; the boss should share the responsibility. Another thing that bosses should avoid is pinpointing faults in front of the whole team – this can be demotivating.

Anuraj K K, techie, Technopark, T’Puram

A boss should not impose orders without discussing them with the team. Taking feedback boosts the morale of employees. Similarly, when a fresher joins the company, the boss has to ensure that the new joiner gets work that would project his/her capabilities. Last but not least, a boss should never hesitate to grant allocated leaves to employees. And there is no need to ask the employee the purpose of leave, which is a basic right.

Aiby Mathew, techie, Infopark

Bosses

In my opinion, a boss has to be someone sturdy, reliable. Should be there with the team during highs as well as lows. Some bosses don’t miss a chance to criticise, but don’t care to encourage when there is an achievement. That’s demoralising; appreciation does matter. The worst case is a boss hijacking credit due to an employee. Effective communication is also vital; employees should feel free to discuss any doubt or concern with the boss.

Nevin Philip Koshy,assistant manager at an estate in Konni

A good boss should have complete knowledge of the tasks undertaken by the employees. Setting unrealistic deadlines adds to work stress, and eventually leads to employee dissatisfaction.

Arjun P Bhaskar, systems engineer, Infopark, Kochi

I have come across bosses who are workaholics. Issue arises when such bosses expect others to slog the same way. The motive may be to boost productivity, but it is important to understand that not everyone is a workaholic. It can lead to burnout. Some people do value their post-work free time! Spending quality time by oneself or with loved ones is vital for one’s well-being.

Kavya Tara Kamal, content writer, Thiruvananthapuram

In a fast and busy business like ours, playing boss does not work. For the smooth functioning of a restaurant, it is imperative that everyone works together. At WahTurk, there’s no junior-senior hierarchy – all are equal, and equally responsible. This has helped employees feel that they truly belong and that the restaurant is theirs, too. This incentivises them to be at their best.

Fathima Naser Saleh, owner of WahTurk Gyros and Grills, Kochi

I see that running an office can be similar to captaining a ship. There will be daily challenges while steering it to the destination. Course corrections will be needed. Daily corrections may seem tiresome to some crew members, but in due time, they’ll understand the immense value of learning to follow before leading. And that means the boss has to be a bit tough at times. During such times, it is natural that some may feel like the boss is being rude. Unfortunately, that is part of the job. The employees, who now frown, will understand the pressure later on. There are times when I have to shield my team too. In the end, I have to protect of my employees and also match the expectations of clients.

Nikhil Scaria, MD and chief of strategy, Rawmen Int’l, Kochi

The kitchen, the food and the presentation are my responsibility. For the efficient running of a kitchen, the most important thing is teamwork. Ensuring good training and addressing staff issues are part of that. Leading by example is my motto. One also needs to have effective communication, set clear expectations, maintain a positive environment amid all the stress. Regular evaluation and feedback help the team ultimately. As a boss, I have to be flexible and open to change.

Suresh Kumar, executive chef, O By Tamara, Thiruvananthapuram

It is true that the boss is usually a hated figure in the office. I think this happens when the boss shouts at employees or tells them their work is not satisfactory. Sometimes, it could be a lack of time that prevents them from explaining and giving solutions. Bosses, too, have their own woes. I struggle to set aside time for personal life; I have to attend at least 200 calls a day, and make sure my team is doing fine, and clients are satisfied. Every day, something would go wrong and I would have to rectify it. Thankfully, my wife is understanding.

Ajith Kumar, vice-president,Concept PR, Kochi

I believe being the boss means zooming out and seeing the bigger picture. It is about making decisions that cater to the benefit of the whole company and the team. Sometimes, it comes at the cost of your personal interests. One has to make those sacrifices. In my family business, we ensure that everyone -- from the person who serves tea to the manager -- has a voice that is heard. We are one big family.

Ankur Jain, director,Jai Hind Group, Kochi

Compiled by Mahima Anna Jacob, Krishna P S & Ronnie Kuriakose

