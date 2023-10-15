600 senior citizens from Vazhoor take joyride in Kochi metro system

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It was a novel experience for around 600 elderly people from Vazhoor panchayat in Kottayam as they embarked on a joyride in the water metro and Kochi metro rail on Saturday.

The excitement was writ large on their faces and many of them said the experience would remain etched in their memories forever. A group of 55 volunteers and elected representatives of the panchayat led by President V P Reji accompanied the elders on their dream ride.

The team that arrived at Tripunithura in 16 buses at 10 am on Saturday was divided into two teams by Metro Rail officers who offered the dream experience to the elders.

The first team boarded the Water Metro boat from the High Court junction terminal. The team members could not hide their excitement as they cruised through the serene backwaters enjoying the picturesque view of the green patches and skyscrapers on either side.

The second group boarded the Metro Rail from the S N Junction terminal in Tripunithura and travelled up to the Edappally terminal. They later travelled by road to High Court junction to board the Water Metro.

“We had seen the Metro Rail and Water Metro only on TV channels and social media. It was a memorable experience and we will cherish the moments forever,” said a team member.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: It was a novel experience for around 600 elderly people from Vazhoor panchayat in Kottayam as they embarked on a joyride in the water metro and Kochi metro rail on Saturday. The excitement was writ large on their faces and many of them said the experience would remain etched in their memories forever. A group of 55 volunteers and elected representatives of the panchayat led by President V P Reji accompanied the elders on their dream ride. The team that arrived at Tripunithura in 16 buses at 10 am on Saturday was divided into two teams by Metro Rail officers who offered the dream experience to the elders.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The first team boarded the Water Metro boat from the High Court junction terminal. The team members could not hide their excitement as they cruised through the serene backwaters enjoying the picturesque view of the green patches and skyscrapers on either side. The second group boarded the Metro Rail from the S N Junction terminal in Tripunithura and travelled up to the Edappally terminal. They later travelled by road to High Court junction to board the Water Metro. “We had seen the Metro Rail and Water Metro only on TV channels and social media. It was a memorable experience and we will cherish the moments forever,” said a team member. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp