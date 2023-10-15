Fake FB account of IG P Vijayan surfaces, Kochi police launch probe to nab suspects 

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: IG P Vijayan has once again become the target of cyber fraudsters as another fake Facebook profile of the IPS officer surfaced on social media platforms recently. Infopark police have registered a case and started a probe into the incident.

It was on October 11 that a fake Facebook account with Vijayan’s name and photo surfaced online.

From the fake account, friendship requests were sent to others. After coming to know about the fake profile, Vijayan forwarded a complaint to the Kochi City Police Commissioner via email. The complaint was forwarded to Infopark police which registered a case.

“We will approach Facebook seeking details of the email ID and phone number used for creating the fake account. Similarly, the fake account has been reported to Facebook and it will be blocked soon. We suspect a North India-based racket is behind the incident,” a police officer said.

The case was registered for forgery and cheating under various sections of the IPC and IT Act. Earlier, police had arrested a minor boy from Rajasthan for creating a fake Facebook profile of Vijayan in November 2020.

It was revealed that fake profiles were created then for extracting money from people. Other than Vijayan, several other senior IPS and IAS officers in Kerala were similarly targeted by cyber fraudsters earlier. Even a fake profile of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was created by fraudsters.

According to an officer with the cyber police, cyber frauds involving fake Facebook profiles are mostly centred around Bharatpur in Rajasthan and Mewat in Haryana. “There is a general pattern in cyber crimes. Jamtara in Jharkhand was once known for most phishing cases in the country.

Fake lottery cases involving Nigerians staying in India were reported from Jamtara. Nawada in Bihar has been the epicentre of fake website-related frauds.

Likewise, Bharatpur and Mewat are linked to cyber fraud activities using fake FB accounts. However, a detailed probe will be required to trace people who created fake Facebook profiles,” the police officer said.

