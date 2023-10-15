Home Cities Kochi

Murder of Kochi youth in Goa: Fourth arrest recorded

Recently, a person arrested in narcotic cases, revealed that a youth from Kochi was murdered in Goa following a row over drug deals.

Published: 15th October 2023 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2023 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a further breakthrough in its investigation into the November 2021 murder of Perumanoor-native Jeff John Louis in Goa, Ernakulam South police on Saturday registered a fourth arrest. Last month, Anil Chacko, Stephin Thomas and Vishnu T V were arrested for the murder of the 27-year-old. 

During the interrogation, the trio revealed the names of two others, including Muttappan, who is supposed to have actively participated in the crime. 

Police are searching for the fifth accused. Muttappan was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody. Police will approach the court seeking his custody.

Jeff used to regularly stay away from home for extended periods, and when he went missing in November 2021 his family members did not report it to police. But after several weeks of no news, his mother approached cops, who registered a case. 

Recently, a person arrested in narcotic cases, revealed that a youth from Kochi was murdered in Goa following a row over drug deals. Later, the police investigation revealed the identity of the victim. The accused had lured Jeff to Goa on the pretence of starting a business. Their scuffle was purportedly over financial dealings linked to drugs.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp