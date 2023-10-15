Murder of Kochi youth in Goa: Fourth arrest recorded

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a further breakthrough in its investigation into the November 2021 murder of Perumanoor-native Jeff John Louis in Goa, Ernakulam South police on Saturday registered a fourth arrest. Last month, Anil Chacko, Stephin Thomas and Vishnu T V were arrested for the murder of the 27-year-old.

During the interrogation, the trio revealed the names of two others, including Muttappan, who is supposed to have actively participated in the crime.

Police are searching for the fifth accused. Muttappan was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody. Police will approach the court seeking his custody.

Jeff used to regularly stay away from home for extended periods, and when he went missing in November 2021 his family members did not report it to police. But after several weeks of no news, his mother approached cops, who registered a case.

Recently, a person arrested in narcotic cases, revealed that a youth from Kochi was murdered in Goa following a row over drug deals. Later, the police investigation revealed the identity of the victim. The accused had lured Jeff to Goa on the pretence of starting a business. Their scuffle was purportedly over financial dealings linked to drugs.

