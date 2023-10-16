Class six Malappuram girl becomes Kochi Water Metro's 10th lakh passenger

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The moment Sanha Fathima crossed the AFC gate at Kochi Water Metro Terminal at High Court Junction on Monday afternoon, party poppers opened from both sides, marking the 10 lakh passenger entry to the water metro ferry as it nearing six months of successful operations.

The Water Metro achieved the milestone of 10 lakh passenger footfall within six months of its operation, highlighting its wide acceptance among the public and also turning out to be a tourist attraction in the city.

The sixth-grade class student, Sanha Fathima, who visited the Kochi Water Metro Terminal, was the lucky 10 lakh passenger. The Malappuram native visited the Water Metro along with her parents. She even won a gift hamper from Kochi Water Metro Limited.

Kochi Water Metro has brought a revolutionary change in the water transport sector of Kerala and has given Kochi another place on the world tourism map. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the service on April 25, 2023, and will be completing its six months of operations on October 26.

"The fact that 10 lakh people have travelled using this service in this short period is a testament to the popularity of Water Metro. There are currently 12 boats serving from High Court Junction-Vypin-Bolgatti Terminals and Vytilla-Kakkanad Terminals," said an official communication of KMRL.

The fourth route of the water metro service from High Court Junction to South Chittoor will be launched by mid-November. The construction of terminals at Fort Kochi, Mulavukad North, Willington Island, Kumbalam, Kadamakudy, and Paliyamthuruth is progressing.

"The work on the Fort Kochi terminal is expected to be completed by December this year. The tender process for the construction of Mattancherry Terminal has been opened, and we hope to begin the work at the earliest," said an official with KMRL. "This project will lead the islands of Kochi down the path of development," said the official.



