Drive to train Asha workers in Kalamassery shows results

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ashamarkkoppam Kalamassery, the drive launched by Industries Minister P Rajeeve in his assembly constituency to improve the efficiency of the Asha workers and create a better environment for them to perform, is showing results.

Thanks to the initiative launched in June, Kalamassery now has trained Asha workers in all 148 wards, who help in ensuring the well-being of the residents.

“We carry out medical camps in the constituency regularly and they are attended by thousands of people. After observing the crowd, we decided to launch a programme to enhance the health system in the area. It also prompted us to distribute medical devices among Asha workers,” said a volunteer.

All 148 Asha workers, one for each ward, have been provided with devices like the BP apparatus and glucometer and given training on how to use them, said the volunteer. The project was implemented utilising the CSR fund of the BPCL and Keltron. Ashamarkkoppam Kalamassery is one of the several initiatives under the Oppam Kalamassery campaign.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: Ashamarkkoppam Kalamassery, the drive launched by Industries Minister P Rajeeve in his assembly constituency to improve the efficiency of the Asha workers and create a better environment for them to perform, is showing results. Thanks to the initiative launched in June, Kalamassery now has trained Asha workers in all 148 wards, who help in ensuring the well-being of the residents. “We carry out medical camps in the constituency regularly and they are attended by thousands of people. After observing the crowd, we decided to launch a programme to enhance the health system in the area. It also prompted us to distribute medical devices among Asha workers,” said a volunteer.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); All 148 Asha workers, one for each ward, have been provided with devices like the BP apparatus and glucometer and given training on how to use them, said the volunteer. The project was implemented utilising the CSR fund of the BPCL and Keltron. Ashamarkkoppam Kalamassery is one of the several initiatives under the Oppam Kalamassery campaign. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp