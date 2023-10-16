KSRTC’s 15 electric buses to commence services soon

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kalamassery Municipality’s bus terminal will soon become the hub for electric buses. Industries Minister P Rajeeve said KSRTC’s 15 electric buses will soon begin circular services in Kalamassery.

“The transportation service to the PWD guest house, Ernakulam Government Medical College, Cochin Cancer Research Centre, Cusat, Government Polytechnic College, Government ITI, and Thrikkakara temple will be improved once the service becomes operational. This will benefit the students, employees and the patients seeking treatment at the medical college hospital,” Rajeeve said.

Each electric bus for the circular service was bought spending Rs 1 crore. The passengers will be charged Rs 10 for one-time travel and Rs 50 for a day. “Other arrangements, including charging stations, workshops, ticket collection centres and the facilities for the staff, will also be set up,” said the minister.

