Perumanoor Jeff’s murder planned, say cops; 5th suspect elusive

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A twisted story of a brutal, planned murder is coming to light as one more person is arrested in connection with the killing of Perumanoor native Jeff John Louis in Goa in November 2021.

Muttappan, the fourth accused, landed in the Ernakulam South police’s net on Saturday. The officers are on the lookout for a fifth person, a Tamil Nadu native allegedly involved in the crime directly.

The source said Muttappan and the TN native had been on the lookout for cops or others at the crime scene while the other three - Anil Chacko, of Velloor in Kottayam, and Wayanad natives Stephin Thomas and Vishnu T V -- brutally assaulted and killed Jeff before dumping his body. The trio was arrested last month. They revealed the involvement of Muttappan and the TN native.

The Ernakulam South police said they will move court for Muttappan’s custody for a detailed interrogation which will bring clarity on his and the absconding accused’s involvement in the crime. Jeff, an MBA dropout, used to stay away from home for extended periods. When he went missing in November 2021, it was not until a month later that his mother Gladis lodged a complaint with the police. However, the probe did not progress much as his phone was untraceable.

The police got an unexpected breakthrough when they recently arrested a youth in a drug smuggling case. The youth revealed that Jeff was murdered following a row over dealing drugs.

Anil, a history sheeter identified as the prime accused, allegedly hatched the conspiracy to murder Jeff owing to a long-standing personal feud. The police said personal vendetta following a financial dispute over the drug deal resulted in the murder. The accused lured Jeff to Goa on the pretence of starting a business.

The trio assaulted Jeff using stones and murdered him. They later dumped his body in an isolated place. They also destroyed his mobile phone and SIM card to prevent anyone from learning about the murder.

Anil was previously placed under preventive detention several times under KAAPA while Stephin too is an accused in several criminal cases.

