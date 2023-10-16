Police launch helpline number for migrant workers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Rural police on Sunday launched a helpline number for the service of migrant workers in the area. Rural SP Vivek Kumar said the labourers can contact the number 0484 2627540, which functions round the clock.

While launching the number, Industries Minister P Rajeeve said, “The registration of migrant workers in the rural district under the police is a commendable step. While others call them ‘migrants’ and ‘people from other states’, Kerala calls them guest workers, which is unique. The setting up of a shelter system for the children of migrant workers is also under consideration,” said Rajeeve.

The minister also inaugurated the medical camp and awareness class organised for the workers at Muppathadam on Sunday. He felicitated B S Shruthika of Muppathadam Government High School who secured A plus in all subjects in the SSLC examination with a memento on the occasion. Around a thousand migrant workers along with their families took part in the programme organised in association with various departments.

