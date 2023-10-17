ED raids toll plaza; probe on against firm that built NH stretch in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has started a probe in a money laundering case registered against Guruvayur Infrastructure Pvt Ltd (GIPL), which was earlier charge-sheeted by the CBI for corruption in the construction of NH 544 (formerly NH 47).

As part of the investigation, the ED conducted a search at the Paliyekkara toll plaza in Thrissur operated by the GIPL on Monday.

The ED team from Kochi has recovered several documents from the toll office. The agency is planning to expand the probe to Hyderabad, where GIPL has its head office.

ED officials said that seized documents will be analysed before GISL board members, including its director Vikram Reddy, will be called for interrogation.

According to ED officials, the investigation is in its preliminary stage. ED probe will check whether money attained from the graft in the construction of NH in 2005 was laundered by the firm.

It was in July 2020 that the CBI registered a case against GIPL, Vikram Reddy and three others. The allegation against GIPL is that sub-standard service roads of about 27km between Mannuthy and Edappally with a total thickness of semi-dense bituminous concrete and macadam of only 7.5cm laid against the 10cm specified in the agreement at various locations in contravention to the concession agreement.

CBI claimed that the company made undue gains to the tune of `102.44 crore. There were issues found in the development of other amenities like bus bays, bus shelters and installed traffic management system by the company at the NH stretch. CBI had filed a charge sheet against GIPL, Vikram and three others.

