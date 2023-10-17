Elamakkara: Land of young blood or bloody battles?

Ajsal O A By

KOCHI: Elamakkara, located about 3km from Kaloor, is a sprawling locality that includes areas such as Keerthi Nagar, Perandoor, and Punnakkal. Home to the Punakkal Bhagavathi Temple, Elamakkara is a cultural hub as well as a popular residential area. Now, the toponymy of this place is quite obscure.

Former editor and writer Ravi Kuttikkad, who is also an Elamakkara resident, says there is no concrete backstory regarding the place’s name. “However, one theory is that this was a land where several battles occurred between the royal families of Kochi and Edapally,” he notes.

“During one such battle, two youthful kings lost their lives here. That may have led to the name ‘ilam-kara’ – meaning ‘young land’.” Another possibility, he says, is linked to a wedding alliance. “An erstwhile king of the Edappally royal family, Krishnan Thampuran, had married an ‘Ilayamma’ of Pullaattu family. Some say this marriage resulted in the area being called ‘Ilayammakara’ or ‘Ilayamma’s land’. This could have later turned into Elamakkara,” he says.

Ravi adds there should be more archaeological research in Elamakkara. “There could be several historical nuggets and war artefacts hidden beneath,” he says. “Elamakkara remains underexplored.” Another longtime resident of Elamakkara, Chandramohan, believes the place got its name from the youthful population that lived here. “Elam means young, and kara is land. This place was once a vibrant locality that was home to a thriving community with youthful energy,” he says.

What’s in a name

Weekly column on the history of place names. Got any suggestions? Write to cityexpresskoc@newindianexpress.com

