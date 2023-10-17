Governing council member made principal in-charge of Maharaja’s College in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Suja T V, a member of the governing council of Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, was on Monday given the principal’s charge, amid the controversy over its principal Dr V S Joy going on long leave allegedly over the harassment he faced from SFI activists.

The decision to make Suja the principal in-charge is contrary to the normal practice of appointing the vice-principal when the principal goes on leave, said sources. Dr Joy’s decision to go on leave came after he was locked up for six hours by SFI activists on Thursday evening. Suja is district secretary of CPM-affiliated Association of Kerala Government College Teachers.

“Normally the vice-principal is given the charge. However, at Maharaja’s College, every teacher fears the baggage and issues that come with the chair. Hence, nobody opts for it. Now since the role has been given to a member of the governing council, things will be go smoothly for that person,” said a lecturer on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, there were conflicting reports that Dr Joy had not gone on a long leave. When contacted, Dr Joy said he took leave to take care of his ailing son. “The rumours are not true. I have taken leave on medical grounds to take care of my son. I had notified this very early to get the approval of the deputy director of collegiate education,” he said.

According to Dr Joy, another professor is appointed as the principal in charge if the vice-principal expresses the inability to take charge. “This had happened before as well. When I went on leave during Onam season due to some medical issues, the charge was given to another professor. The college administration can appoint a principal in charge. However, there is the issue of signing financial documents, then the approval of the DDCE is required,” he explained.

Probe committee begins probe into violence at hostel

The three-member investigation committee comprising vice-principal Pooja P Balasundaram, Nobel P S and college hostel warden Jolly Antony as convenor has begun a probe into the ragging and violence incident that took place in the Maharaja’s College hostel. The committee will submit its report in 10 days. Meanwhile, the student identified as the accused in the hostel ragging and violence has been directed not to enter the hostel or its premises.

