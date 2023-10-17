Home Cities Kochi

Kochi to host ‘Transplant Games’ to foster organ donation culture 

This year’s games will be held across three venues in Kochi: the Regional Sports Centre,

Actor Kunchacko Boban presented the first registration certificate to Babu Kuruvila, the treasurer of the Liver Foundation of Kerala.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In an effort to raise awareness about organ transplantation and foster a culture of organ donation, the Heart Care Foundation is organising Transplant Games 2023. 

The registrations for the December 9 event are already underway, and actor Kunchacko Boban presented the first registration certificate to Babu Kuruvila, the treasurer of the Liver Foundation of Kerala.

This year’s games will be held across three venues in Kochi: the Regional Sports Centre, Kadavanthra, and Kaloor’s Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium among them. Participants can register themselves in an array of indoor and outdoor games. The popular ones are badminton, bowling, table tennis, swimming, 200-metre race, chess, and carrom.

For more details: www.heartcarefoundation.com. 

