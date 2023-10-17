Syro-Malabar Church cardinals meet Pope

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The representatives of the Syro-Malabar Church participating in the Global Catholic Church Synod had a special meeting with Pope Francis before the synod session on Monday.

During the meeting, the cardinals reiterated the loyalty of the Syro-Malabar Church to the Holy Father and the apostolic see. The Icon of Saint Francis of Assisi painted by Fr Jacob Kooroth was presented to the Pope by Cardinal Mar George Alencherry.

Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath, in his capacity as CBCI president, invited the Pope to visit India. The Holy Father expressed his desire to visit the country and hoped that it would happen shortly.

