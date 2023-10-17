Home Cities Kochi

Syro-Malabar Church cardinals meet Pope

Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath, in his capacity as CBCI president, invited the Pope to visit India.

Published: 17th October 2023 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2023 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Representatives of the Syro-Malabar Church with Pope Francis on Monday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The representatives of the Syro-Malabar Church participating in the Global Catholic Church Synod had a special meeting with Pope Francis before the synod session on Monday.

During the meeting, the cardinals reiterated the loyalty of the Syro-Malabar Church to the Holy Father and the apostolic see. The Icon of Saint Francis of Assisi painted by Fr Jacob Kooroth was presented to the Pope by Cardinal Mar George Alencherry. 

Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath, in his capacity as CBCI president, invited the Pope to visit India. The Holy Father expressed his desire to visit the country and hoped that it would happen shortly.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Syro-Malabar Church Pope Francis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp