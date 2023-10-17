World Spine Day: How fine’s your spine? 

Dr Tharun Krishna By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Every year, October 16 is celebrated as World Spine Day. While the spine allows humans to stand on their legs and reach out to the heavens, it comes with the perpetual malady of back pain. The burden of back pain is staggering — a billion people are estimated to suffer from some kind of spinal pain and disability globally. That is why the theme for World Spine Day this year is ‘Move Your Spine’, as lack of physical activity is one of the main drivers of back pain.

The spine is a column of 33 vertebral bones stacked one over the other in a flowing S-shaped curve. With about 120 muscles attached to it, the spine gives our body a frame of support and houses the spinal cord within. Spinal nerves that direct and control our mobility emanate from the spine at each inter-vertebral level. Spinal pain can occur at any of the five regions — cervical (neck), thoracic (upper back), lumbar (lower back), sacrum, and coccyx (tailbone).

Neck and lower-back pain are more common due to the relatively higher mobility and flexibility of these regions, leading to more degeneration and repetitive strain injuries to muscles, ligaments, and discs. As such, pain and disability can cause muscle spasms (myalgic pain), disc herniations (discogenic pain), arthritis of facet joints (bony pain), and pinched nerves (neuropathic pain or Sciatica).

For many, improper posture is the reason behind back and neck pain. Avoiding sitting for prolonged periods can ease the back and coccydynia pain. High-heeled footwear needs to be cast out. Addiction to hand-held mobile phones and electronic devices can put significant strain on the neck, leading to an overuse pain syndrome called ‘text neck’. Bulges of intervertebral discs can occur following lifting weights, pulling or pushing heavy objects, and sports injuries.

This causes sudden back pain and numbness that may extend to the legs. These are most often encountered in young adults. Road traffic accidents can lead to spinal injuries which at times can be devastating. The elderly are more prone to pain from the narrowing of the spinal canal and its apertures (Spinal Canal Stenosis) due to age-related degenerative changes. Here, pain comes after walking for a short while, known as neurogenic claudication. Back pain at night or rest needs to be assessed assiduously to rule out spinal infections like tuberculosis and cancers.

Calcium deficiency can cause fractures in the spine in post-menopausal women due to the weakening of bones. Any significant spinal pain lasting more than a few days needs to be discussed with a physician or a spine specialist and appropriately investigated with X-rays, MRI, CT scans, PET scans and DEXA scans.

Once a diagnosis is established, most people may just require only a course of medication. Some may require structured and short-course physiotherapy.

More severe pain may need surgical interventions like disc removal (discectomy) or fusion surgeries through a keyhole with an operative microscope or endoscope and spinal navigation. Spinal pain can be prevented by adhering to simple rules — be active, exercise regularly, adopt good posture, have a healthy diet, stop tobacco usage, and take care or seek help while lifting weights. For a happier life, ‘back care’ should not be relegated to a back seat!

Mind and Body

Got health concerns you want to share with a doctor? Are you looking for credible answers regarding symptoms, medicines or lifestyle disorders? Write to us on cityexpresskoc@newindianexpress.com, and we will get healthcare professionals to answer them.

The writer is a senior consultant and Head of the Department of Neurosurgery at Apollo Adlux Hospital, Angamaly, Kochi

