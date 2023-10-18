Kerala: Social activist M K Sanoo’s wife dies

By Express News Service

KOCHI: N Ratnamma, 90, wife of writer, critic and social activist M K Sanoo, passed away at her residence Sandhya, on Asari Lane, Karikkamuri, Enakulam, on Tuesday. Daughter of former health minister of Thiru-Kochi state V Madhavan, Ratnamma married M K Sanoo in 1953. The couple has five children. She had been part of M K Sanoo’s life for around 70 years.

“Many ministers had attended our wedding as Ratnamma’s father was a minister at that time. Union minister K N Katju, state ministers Panampilly Govinda Menon, A J John and T M Varghese had attended the wedding. As we had decided to avoid extravagance, tea and idli were served to the guests instead of Sadya,” M K Sanoo had said in an interview.

“The marriage was held at the minister’s residence. Sanoo was pursuing his post- graduation at University College, and Ratnamma was a second-year degree student. Travancore Maharaja Sri Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma had invited the couple to the palace for a treat and Maharani Sethu Parvathi presented a golden chain and Kasavu saree to Ratnamma,” said Kerala Sahitya Akademi former secretary R Gopalakrishnan.

Ratnamma is survived by sons M S Ranjith, M S Harris, daughters M S Rekha, M S Geetha, M S Seetha, sons-in-law C K Krishnan, Dr Prasanth Kumar and daughters-in-law C V Maya, P V Jyothi and Mini.

The cremation was held at Ravipuram crematorium on Tuesday evening.

