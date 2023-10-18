Placement sure? Oh, brochure!

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Presentation is everything! Nowhere is this more profound than in the works of Dr K Sivaprasad, the faculty placement coordinator at the Department of Ship Technology, Cusat. Under his watch, the department has boasted a 100 per cent success rate in getting its students placed in the past 20 years. This is due in no small part to the attractive brochures that Sivaprasad designs.

Recently, all these brochures were showcased in an exhibition held at the department. “I started paying more attention to placement letters after a former student brought to my notice that a stencilled letter I had

written was found in the wastepaper basket in the office of a top official at the shipyard. This was back in 1994,” Sivaprasad recalls.

Since then, the professor has employed various design elements and data to augment the brochures.

“Initially, I was meeting the printing costs of the brochure out of my own pocket. Later, in 1997, a fund was approved by the department for placement activities. This helped us bring out more attractive brochures,” he adds.

The latest in the series of placement brochures for 2023-24 was unveiled the other day by Dr P K Satish Babu, the head of the department. “Cusat also deals with recruiters from the global market. How we present the achievements of our students and the department is very important. The brochures have been a game changer for us,” Satish says.



