Saseendran will continue as minister: P C Chacko

Published: 18th October 2023 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2023 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Congress in-charge P C Chacko.

P C Chacko. ( File Photo | PTI )

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Forest Minister A K Saseendran will continue as NCP’s representative in the state cabinet for five years and there is no move to change the minister, said NCP state president P C Chacko in Kochi on Tuesday. 

“The party has not discussed anything regarding changing the minister. Kuttanad MLA Thomas K Thomas might have some ambitions, but nobody in the party leadership has taken it seriously. Thomas K Thomas did not attend the party executive on Tuesday. Though he has a difference of opinion, we consider him as part of the NCP and will protect him,” P C Chacko told TNIE after the state executive meeting. 

The state executive decided to ensure full support to the public outreach programme of the LDF government. 

This will help take the development initiatives of the state government to the masses. Regarding the attempts made by some leaders to split the party, Chacko said the rebels do not have the support of even one percent of the party workers. 

The meeting urged the state government to take stringent action against people who misappropriated funds of cooperative societies. 

