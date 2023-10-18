Wheel-out to weed out societal menaces!

Ajsal O A By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In a remarkable display of passion and determination, Saneed P P (Saneed DBZ) from Kannur is currently undertaking an extraordinary feat by cycling from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram. What distinguishes this journey that spans the length of Kerala is that it is done without the bicycle’s front wheel.

Saneed started his journey on September 23 with two friends, Siddique M L and Rasal K P. “I’m not cycling for the sake of completing a challenge. I’m also speaking out against drug use and violence against women. These issues are harming our society, and I hope to make a difference” says Saneed, a stunt rider.

Their ride will conclude at Thiruvananthapuram Secretariat. Saneed and his friends chose this destination to underscore the significance of addressing the two menaces that plague society. “This ride has been my dream for the past two years. We chose this method as it is unique and quickly captures people’s attention. It was only recently that we began thinking about setting a world record,” shares Saneed.

The group has won a lot of admiration and support from the public for his efforts. “Now, more people are recognising us, taking photos. This is all very heartening. Ernakulam’s support shines as the most heartwarming. Angamaly excise officers, Kalamassery special police officers and even Kochi mayor M Anilkumar extended their heartfelt wishes and support for our journey,” Saneed adds.

When they began the journey, Saneed had doubts if he’d finish it. Now, this journey has inspired the 22-year-old to ride the length of India. “We are planning an All-India ride in the same method,” he shares. This skill on the bike has also seen Saneed appear in Thallumala, as the stunt double for Kalyani Priyadarshan in the cycle chase scene.

Challenges

The road is also paved with challenges and neck and back pain are constant companions. There’s also the task of regular cycle maintenance. Yet, despite these obstacles, the determination to complete the journey remains undiminished. The group passed Kochi this weekend and hopes to complete the journey in 10 days.

Route & routine

The group starts their journey at 6am, covering a distance of 30-40 kilometres each day. So far, they have covered over 500 kilometres. At night, they set up tent for their overnight stay. The journey is not confined to just roads. They also take care to explore various tourist locations along the route.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: In a remarkable display of passion and determination, Saneed P P (Saneed DBZ) from Kannur is currently undertaking an extraordinary feat by cycling from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram. What distinguishes this journey that spans the length of Kerala is that it is done without the bicycle’s front wheel. Saneed started his journey on September 23 with two friends, Siddique M L and Rasal K P. “I’m not cycling for the sake of completing a challenge. I’m also speaking out against drug use and violence against women. These issues are harming our society, and I hope to make a difference” says Saneed, a stunt rider. Their ride will conclude at Thiruvananthapuram Secretariat. Saneed and his friends chose this destination to underscore the significance of addressing the two menaces that plague society. “This ride has been my dream for the past two years. We chose this method as it is unique and quickly captures people’s attention. It was only recently that we began thinking about setting a world record,” shares Saneed.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The group has won a lot of admiration and support from the public for his efforts. “Now, more people are recognising us, taking photos. This is all very heartening. Ernakulam’s support shines as the most heartwarming. Angamaly excise officers, Kalamassery special police officers and even Kochi mayor M Anilkumar extended their heartfelt wishes and support for our journey,” Saneed adds. When they began the journey, Saneed had doubts if he’d finish it. Now, this journey has inspired the 22-year-old to ride the length of India. “We are planning an All-India ride in the same method,” he shares. This skill on the bike has also seen Saneed appear in Thallumala, as the stunt double for Kalyani Priyadarshan in the cycle chase scene. Challenges The road is also paved with challenges and neck and back pain are constant companions. There’s also the task of regular cycle maintenance. Yet, despite these obstacles, the determination to complete the journey remains undiminished. The group passed Kochi this weekend and hopes to complete the journey in 10 days. Route & routine The group starts their journey at 6am, covering a distance of 30-40 kilometres each day. So far, they have covered over 500 kilometres. At night, they set up tent for their overnight stay. The journey is not confined to just roads. They also take care to explore various tourist locations along the route. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp