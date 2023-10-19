Breast Cancer Awareness Month: A celebration of strength, hope, and progress

Dr Deepthi T R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: October, a month adorned in shades of pink, carries a profound significance for lakhs across the globe. It is a time when communities unite when women stand strong, and when the world comes together to raise awareness about breast cancer.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month serves as a poignant reminder of the far-reaching impact this disease has on countless lives. In this article, we shed light on the critical importance of early detection, risk factors, and the relentless efforts to combat breast cancer.

The stark reality

To fully comprehend the urgency of breast cancer awareness, we must first confront the stark statistics that surround this disease. According to Globocan data from 2020, a staggering 22.6 lakh new cases of breast cancer were diagnosed worldwide, accompanied by a heartbreaking 685,000 breast cancer-related deaths.

These numbers are worrying, with an age-standardised incidence rate of 45.6 cases per 100,000 women and an age-standardised mortality rate of 15.2 per 100,000 women. Notably, the incidence of breast cancer is considerably higher in developed countries than in their developing counterparts. This disparity can be attributed to various factors, including delayed childbirth, increased obesity rates, and reduced physical activity in more developed regions.

A gendered challenge

Breast cancer knows no discrimination, yet it does exhibit a gendered pattern. In 2020, approximately 22 lakh new cases of breast cancer were diagnosed in women, while 41,000 new cases affected men. However, the mortality rate from breast cancer remains significantly higher in women.

This gender divide in breast cancer incidence and outcomes is complex and not yet fully understood. Hormonal factors are believed to play a role, with women producing higher levels of oestrogen, a known risk factor for breast cancer.

Etiology and risk factors

The precise cause of breast cancer remains elusive, but researchers have identified several risk factors:

Age: The risk of breast cancer increases with age, underscoring the importance of regular screenings as women grow older.

Family History: Women with a family history of breast cancer are at an elevated risk, highlighting the role of genetic predisposition.

Personal History: Women who have previously battled breast cancer in one breast face an increased risk of recurrence in the other.

Race and Ethnicity: Statistically, Black women are more susceptible to breast cancer than their white counterparts, emphasising the need for tailored awareness and early detection efforts.

Genetic Mutations: Specific genetic mutations, such as BRCA1 and BRCA2, can significantly elevate the risk of breast cancer and may require vigilant monitoring and preventive measures.

Lifestyle Factors: Obesity, physical inactivity, and alcohol consumption are lifestyle choices that can amplify the risk of breast cancer. Adopting a healthy lifestyle can reduce this risk.

Breast cancer often starts as a whisper, with subtle signs that demand attention:

Breast Lump: The most common symptom is the discovery of a lump in the breast.

Changes in Breast Appearance: Pay close attention to alterations in breast size, shape, or texture.

Skin Abnormalities: Dimpling of the skin or the appearance of a rash or redness on the breast can be warning signs.

Nipple Changes: An inverted or retracted nipple or a bloody discharge from the nipple may signal breast cancer.

These symptoms should never be ignored. Early detection can make a world of difference in the journey to overcome breast cancer.

Empowering Through Awareness: Modalities of Early Diagnosis Breast cancer’s most formidable opponent is early detection. Several methods facilitate the timely discovery of this disease:

Breast self-examination: Every woman should regularly perform BSE, a simple yet potent tool to monitor breast health. The best time to do a monthly breast self-examination is about 7-10 days after the first day of menstruation when breasts are less tender. Steps include examining the breasts in the mirror, lying down, feeling for lumps, and checking the armpit area. The goal is to get used to the feel of your breasts to detect any changes.

Clinical breast examination (CBE): Healthcare professionals conduct CBE, offering a thorough physical assessment of the breasts.

Mammography: An X-ray of the breasts stands as the gold standard for detecting cancer at an early stage.

Ultrasound: Utilising sound waves, ultrasound produces detailed breast images, often used to further evaluate abnormalities found during mammography.

Listening to the whispers

Screening for breast cancer is a critical component of early detection. The American Cancer Society advises women to commence regular screening at age 40-45, with individuals at higher risk considering earlier initiation. By adhering to these recommendations, women can equip themselves with the knowledge and tools to detect breast cancer when it is most treatable.

Triple assessment

When an abnormality is identified through mammography or clinical breast examination, healthcare professionals often employ a triple assessment approach. This comprehensive evaluation includes mammography, ultrasound, and a biopsy. This multi-pronged strategy ensures a thorough understanding of the breast abnormality, guiding treatment decisions.

Navigating the journey

The treatment journey for breast cancer is complex, shaped by factors such as disease stage, patient age, overall health, and individual preferences. Treatment options encompass:

Surgery: Surgery is the most common breast cancer treatment, involving the removal of either the entire breast (mastectomy) or just the tumour (lumpectomy).

Radiation therapy: High-energy radiation beams are employed to eradicate cancer cells. Radiation therapy may precede or follow surgery.

Chemotherapy: Medications are administered to halt the growth of cancer cells or eliminate them. Chemotherapy may be administered before or after surgery.

Hormone therapy: Certain breast cancers are hormone-sensitive, and hormone therapy is used to block hormone receptors that fuel cancer growth.

Targeted therapy: Targeted drugs are designed to attack specific molecules involved in cancer development and progression.

Immunotherapy: Immunotherapy harnesses the body’s immune system to combat cancer cells, offering new hope for some breast cancer patients.

Supportive care: Beyond medical treatments, emotional and psychological support plays a pivotal role in a patient’s journey, offering solace, guidance, and strength.

Research & advocacy

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is not merely a call to action; it is a tribute to the relentless efforts of researchers, healthcare professionals, advocates, and survivors. Progress in breast cancer prevention, early detection, and treatment owes much to these champions. They inspire hope and drive change, working tirelessly to transform the breast cancer landscape.

As we immerse ourselves in the vibrant colours of October, let us remember that Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a collective promise—a promise to raise awareness, support those affected, and advance research. It is a testament to the indomitable strength of survivors, the resilience of individuals facing breast cancer, and the unwavering commitment of a global community united in its quest to eradicate this disease.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a testament to the power of unity and knowledge. By understanding the risk factors, recognising symptoms, and embracing early detection, we can combat breast cancer with strength and hope. This October, let us celebrate the journey of survivors, honour those we have lost, and renew our commitment to a future where breast cancer is but a distant memory. Together, “I Am Strong” becomes not just a theme but a shared reality.

Mind and body

Got health concerns you want to share with a doctor? Are you looking for credible answers regarding symptoms, medicines or lifestyle disorders? Write to us on cityexpresskoc@newindianexpress.com, and we will get healthcare professionals to answer them.

