Give first car-boot sale the boot, urges traders’ body in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The inaugural car-boot sale in the state, scheduled to take place at Jawaharlal Nehru International stadium from November 3 to 5, has sparked controversy, with the Kerala Merchants Chamber of Commerce sounding its strong opposition to the event.

Car-boot sales, a globally popular concept, enable individuals and businesses to legally sell their products from the trunk of cars. The local initiative was introduced by Diagun Ventures, a Kochi-based startup, in association with GCDA and Kochi corporation, aimed at facilitating product sales for small and medium-sized enterprises.

KMCC president K M Mohammed Shameer, in a statement issued on Wednesday, expressed concern that the move could adversely impact traditional traders. “GCDA has allocated free space adjacent to the stadium without imposing any conditions. The car-boot sale is unacceptable under any circumstances. This is unfair practice,” said Shameer.

The association also warned of strong protests by the business community if the event proceeds as planned. “It could potentially harm government tax revenues, as anyone can sell items illegally,” he added. Furthermore, KMCC alleged the initiative could be in violation of the Motor Vehicles Act.

