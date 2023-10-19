Home Cities Kochi

Give first car-boot sale the boot, urges traders’ body in Kerala

The association also warned of strong protests by the business community if the event proceeds as planned.

Published: 19th October 2023 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2023 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The inaugural car-boot sale in the state, scheduled to take place at Jawaharlal Nehru International stadium from November 3 to 5,  has sparked controversy, with the Kerala Merchants Chamber of Commerce sounding its strong opposition to the event.

Car-boot sales, a globally popular concept, enable individuals and businesses to legally sell their products from the trunk of cars. The local initiative was introduced by Diagun Ventures, a Kochi-based startup, in association with GCDA and Kochi corporation, aimed at facilitating product sales for small and medium-sized enterprises.

KMCC president K M Mohammed Shameer, in a statement issued on Wednesday, expressed concern that the move could adversely impact traditional traders. “GCDA has allocated free space adjacent to the stadium without imposing any conditions. The car-boot sale is unacceptable under any circumstances. This is unfair practice,” said Shameer. 

The association also warned of strong protests by the business community if the event proceeds as planned. “It could potentially harm government tax revenues, as anyone can sell items illegally,” he added. Furthermore, KMCC alleged the initiative could be in violation of the Motor Vehicles Act. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
car-boot sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp