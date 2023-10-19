KMRL slams ‘false propaganda’, says no defects detected at terminals 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has sought to allay apprehensions on the stability of the under-construction water metro terminal at Fort Kochi and the completed terminals at Vypeen and Bolgatty. “People need not worry about the stability of Vypeen and Bolgatty terminals, as everything is in order,” said an official.

“There is false propaganda emerging regarding the construction of water metro terminals,” an official of the KMRL said on Wednesday. “Construction work at Fort Kochi and other terminals is being undertaken under the supervision of our engineering team and officials of Aecom Consortium, the project consultant. No defects have been reported at the Fort Kochi construction site. If any comes to our attention, it will be rectified immediately by supervisors at the site,” the official said.

“Moreover, we have initiated re-tendering for the Mattancherry terminal. Mary Matha Infrastructure Pvt Ltd has been delinked from the project as work dragged on,” said an official with KMRL.

“As per our records, Mary Matha Infrastructure sub-contracted some work to R K Machine Tools Ltd for the Fort Kochi terminal. However, the police complaint says that the sub-contracted firm also provided steel for the Vypeen, Bolgatty, and Mattanchery terminals,” the official added.

KMRL said it is not aware of any other terminals for which contract was awarded to Mary Matha Infrastructure that have been subcontracted. KMRL expects to begin service on the route by the end of December.

