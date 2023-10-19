Water metro terminal sub-contractor booked in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The construction of the water metro terminals has become entangled in a legal dispute, with the contractor of the Fort Kochi terminal initiating legal proceedings against one of its sub-contractors. Following a complaint from officials of Mary Matha Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, the entity responsible for the construction of the water terminal, the police have filed a case against the sub-contractor R K Machine Tools for endangering the lives of many individuals by utilizing substandard materials.

Based in Muvattupuzha, Mary Matha Infrastructure initially raised concerns about R K Machine Tools Limited with a Judicial First Class Magistrate in Kochi.

Following an assessment of the complaint, the court instructed the Fort Kochi police to launch an investigation. R K Machine Tools was also engaged in the development of terminals in Mattancherry, Vypeen, and Bolgatty. “We were directed by the court to register the case on Monday. The allegation against RK Machine Tools is that they provided substandard steel for the construction of the water metro terminal in Fort Kochi, resulting in defects. The company also demanded extra funds,” the police said.

The MD and three other directors of R K Machine Tools are implicated in the case, which includes charges of cheating, conspiracy, negligent construction endangering human life, and acts that imperil public safety under various sections of the IPC.

The police are set to record the statements of the accused and ensure the safety of the building’s construction. KMRL aimed to finish the construction of the Fort Kochi and Mattancherry terminals before the year-end, coinciding with the popular Kochi Carnival event.

Police officials revealed that in April this year, Mary Matha Infrastructure entered into a contract worth Rs 1.24 crore with R K Machine Tools for the development of the Fort Kochi terminal.



