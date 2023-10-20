21-year-old dies in bike-bus collision in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 21-year-old youth died and his 16-year-old sister suffered deep head injury when the motorcycle in which they were travelling rammed into a contract carriage bus of a private college in Kochi on Thursday. The deceased is Akhil Francis, son of Martin of Vinobha Nagar, Kadavanthra. His sister Ann Martin is admitted to a private hospital in Kochi.

According to Ernakulam Harbour police, where a case has been registered, the accident occurred in front of the Naval Base bus stop around 7.30 am.

“Akhil was on the way to drop off his sister at a school in Mundanveli. The bus was proceeding to Kalamassery from Thoppumpady with students. When the vehicle reached the Naval Base, Akhil lost balance and rammed into the bus.

Though he was taken to the Ernakulam Medical Trust Hospital, Akhil was declared brought dead,” said the police. While the police have registered a case against the bus driver, they are yet to reach a conclusion about how the accident happened.

“We don’t yet have a clear idea about how the incident occurred. As per the information of local people, the scooter was moving at a normal speed. We need to check the CCTV footage from the area to get more clarity,” said the officer. Meanwhile, a hospital source said the girl has been admitted to the intensive care unit. “She suffered bleeding inside the head. Her health condition is improving,” said the hospital authorities.

