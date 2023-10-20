Car-boot sale will bring in revenue for GCDA & Kerala govt: Organisers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after the Kerala Merchants Chamber of Commerce (KMCC) raised objection to the proposed car-boot sale in Kochi, organisers said the fair will fetch additional revenue for the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) and the state government.

Kochi-based Diagon Ventures, which will stage the state’s first official car-boot sale at the Jawaharlal Nehru International stadium parking ground from November 3 to 5, said that since the fair will not coincide with any other events at the stadium, it is an opportunity for GCDA to generate additional revenue.

Car-boot sales, a globally popular concept, enable individuals and businesses to legally sell their products from the trunk of cars. “There will also be an increase in sales tax revenue as it is stipulated that products be billed and sold in accordance with government norms. Small-scale manufacturers and those who have a licence to sell will be part of the event. Thus, there is no truth in the allegation that it will affect traders,” said Jiji Pulikavil, co-ordinator of car-boot sale.

He said the event which inspire a new marketing culture. “The sale should be encouraged from all quarters as it’s an initiative that will benefit traders and small producers. “This should not be nipped in the bud,” Jiji said. KMCC alleged that the car-boot sale would adversely impact traditional traders. The firm had faced criticism following the trial sale it conducted recently at the stadium parking ground. After the success of the trial, the firm now plans to hold the sale two to three days every month.

The car-boot sale will open up new opportunities for small-scale manufacturers and Kudumbashree units that have not been able to find enough customers even after starting production. By avoiding middlemen, consumers will not have to pay unnecessary commission and hence benefit on that score.

Consumers will not have to pay for transportation that they usually pay while buying articles online, and this will be reflected in the prices. It also opens up a new job opportunity for thousands of unemployed people, said a release by Diagon Ventures.

