Corporation council’s ‘shady’ logic delays GCDA’s trans hostel project

KOCHI: The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) proposal to build a hostel for the transgender community in the city remains a non-starter. Christened ‘Rainbow Home’, the hostel was proposed to be built on 6.73 cents of GCDA land near Ambedkar stadium at an estimated cost of `3 crore. But, the project is yet to be approved by the corporation council, which has objected to its location. It has suggested that the GCDA identify another location.

“The proposal for the hostel was presented to the council for discussion. The majority of members raised concern over its location, which is close to Ernakulam KSRTC bus stand and South railway station. They suggested that GCDA identify another plot for the project as the existing one is shady,” said mayor M Anilkumar.

The area is known for anti-social activities and the hostel will only worsen the situation, said councillors.

According to a study conducted by the National Human Rights Commission on the transgender community in India, nearly 96% of members are forced to take low-paying or undignified jobs, including begging and sex work, for their livelihood, and that they are exploited by clients or even beaten up.

Because of the unavailability of accommodation, around 53% of transgender people live under the ‘guru-chela’ system, where gurus (seniors in the community) provide for shelter.

“Members of the transgender community are facing problems such as peer shame, social discrimination, depression, suicidal tendencies, and social stigma. Society has the responsibility of creating a safe space for the community. Instead of suggesting a change of location, the local body could have taken measures to rid the place of anti-social elements and make it safe by providing streetlights and other facilities,” said an official with the GCDA.

“The identification of a new location for the project is under progress and will be submitted to the council for approval soon,” the official added.

