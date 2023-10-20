Kochi Water Metro wins awards at Maritime India Summit

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It was a proud moment for Kerala as Kochi Water Metro won two awards at the Global Maritime India Summit held in Mumbai from October 17 to 19 under the leadership of the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways on Thursday.

The Kochi Water Metro, a dream project of the state government, won awards for excellence in ferry services with the help of advanced technology connecting inland waterways and building excellent terminals providing the best facilities.

Kochi Water Metro chief operating officer Sajan P John received the awards from Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Shripad Y Naik.

More than 10 lakh people travelled on the Kochi Water Metro within six months after the services were launched.

The maritime sector of the country received great support through the three-day-long summit attended by leading international maritime sector leaders. An investment of Rs 8.35 lakh crore has been assured in the maritime sector. Representatives from 50 countries participated in the summit.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: It was a proud moment for Kerala as Kochi Water Metro won two awards at the Global Maritime India Summit held in Mumbai from October 17 to 19 under the leadership of the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways on Thursday. The Kochi Water Metro, a dream project of the state government, won awards for excellence in ferry services with the help of advanced technology connecting inland waterways and building excellent terminals providing the best facilities. Kochi Water Metro chief operating officer Sajan P John received the awards from Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Shripad Y Naik.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); More than 10 lakh people travelled on the Kochi Water Metro within six months after the services were launched. The maritime sector of the country received great support through the three-day-long summit attended by leading international maritime sector leaders. An investment of Rs 8.35 lakh crore has been assured in the maritime sector. Representatives from 50 countries participated in the summit. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp