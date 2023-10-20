Smrithi School: Special school with superpowers in Kerala

Aparna Baiju E By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With a new sensory room, a physiotherapy facility, and a slew of activities following the Gurukulam model, Smrithi School in Kaloor has augmented its offerings for its students, which now number 82 children with special needs. Since its inception in 2016, the school has looked beyond the usual sources in imparting knowledge, with a keen focus on behavioural and mental growth. The new projects are in the same vein as this mission.

“Sensory room is perhaps what stands out among the latest introductions. This novel concept will help students supplement their senses and increase concentration. The room will be operational this week,” says G Premnath, the school’s secretary.“We are also excited about the Gurukul system we have rolled out. Purshotaman M V, the former headmaster of a Payyannur school, has joined us to implement this,” Premnath adds. These classes are done from a stage set up on the school premises.

“I invoke the power of stories to impart lessons to students. They are taught moral science and how to be on their best behaviour. Special emphasis is given to traits like honesty, compassion, and fairness. Each student is also encouraged to be responsible for themself,” says Purshotaman.According to him, the method has yielded positive results thus far. “It is very heartening to see the progress that students have made,” he adds. Besides this, there are also dance and aerobics classes, digital workshops, craft sessions, and more.

“The products they make during craft sessions are put up for sale at exhibitions. The students themselves sell the craft items. This way, they also learn a bit of marketing, too. Seeing their products enrich the lives of another gives them immense joy,” says Indira Premnath, the school’s manager. Smriti School is registered with the National Institute of Open Schools. It is situated on the Kaloor-Kadavanthra road.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: With a new sensory room, a physiotherapy facility, and a slew of activities following the Gurukulam model, Smrithi School in Kaloor has augmented its offerings for its students, which now number 82 children with special needs. Since its inception in 2016, the school has looked beyond the usual sources in imparting knowledge, with a keen focus on behavioural and mental growth. The new projects are in the same vein as this mission. “Sensory room is perhaps what stands out among the latest introductions. This novel concept will help students supplement their senses and increase concentration. The room will be operational this week,” says G Premnath, the school’s secretary.“We are also excited about the Gurukul system we have rolled out. Purshotaman M V, the former headmaster of a Payyannur school, has joined us to implement this,” Premnath adds. These classes are done from a stage set up on the school premises. “I invoke the power of stories to impart lessons to students. They are taught moral science and how to be on their best behaviour. Special emphasis is given to traits like honesty, compassion, and fairness. Each student is also encouraged to be responsible for themself,” says Purshotaman.According to him, the method has yielded positive results thus far. “It is very heartening to see the progress that students have made,” he adds. Besides this, there are also dance and aerobics classes, digital workshops, craft sessions, and more.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The products they make during craft sessions are put up for sale at exhibitions. The students themselves sell the craft items. This way, they also learn a bit of marketing, too. Seeing their products enrich the lives of another gives them immense joy,” says Indira Premnath, the school’s manager. Smriti School is registered with the National Institute of Open Schools. It is situated on the Kaloor-Kadavanthra road. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp