Two youths die after their scooter falls into river at Kochi's Manjummel

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two youngsters died after their scooter fell into the Muttar River at Manjummel in Ernakulam on Thursday night. The deceased persons are identified as Kevin Antony (26) of Puthuvype and Muhammad Azad (27) of Cheranalloor.

According to police, the accident took place at Kadathukadavu where the road from Manjummel ends and a traditional boat is operated to cross the Muttar River to reach Cheranalloor. The accident took place at around 10.30 p.m.

"Kevin reached Kadathukadavu at around 6.30 pm. He parked the scooter at the roadside and then crossed the river on a boat to reach Cheranalloor where his friend Azad was waiting for him. They were seen chatting till 7 pm when boat service was stopped. Even though the boatman asked Kevin whether he had any plan to return, the youngster told him not to wait," a police officer said.

Later, at around 10:30 pm, a local resident heard a loud noise followed by someone screaming for help.

S Shaji, Eloor municipality counsellor said he received a call from a resident saying that someone had fallen into the river. 'When we reached the spot we found a scooter with an indicator light on under the water. Soon we informed the police and fire and rescue service personnel. We broke the lock of the boat and initiated the rescue operation. However, soon Fire tenders reached the spot and with their help, a blue colour scooter was recovered," Shaji said.

As no persons could be found, fire forces officials carried out a further search in the river. "The body of Kevin was located 50 meters away from where the scooter was found. Later, it was revealed that the scooter that fell into the river belonged to another person. Thus the search continued till late at night. It was on Friday morning the body of Azad was recovered," Shaji said.

Kochi city police deputy commissioner S Sasidharan said that Eloor police started a probe into the incident after an unnatural death case was registered. "It is suspected that the accident took place when the duo travelled through another route to reach Kadathukadavu where Kevin parked his scooter. Both the deceased persons knew the locality well. Azad was a resident while Kevin had visited the place before. We are conducting an investigation to ascertain the reason behind the accident," he said.

Police officials said that Kevin was working at a private finance firm in Kochi. While Azad was also working at a private company in Kochi. The body of the duo is shifted to Ernakulam Medical College in Kalamassery. The bodies will be handed over to relatives after postmortem.

